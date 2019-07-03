Elsbeth Janmaat joins Nouryon as Chief Human Resources Officer

Nouryon has named Elsbeth Janmaat as its new Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), effective

September 1, 2019.

“Elsbeth joins us at a crucial moment; we are preparing the ground for even better performance and making

Nouryon a leader in specialty chemicals with a strong competitive edge,” said Nouryon CEO Charlie Shaver.

“She brings valuable experience and will play a defining role in the company’s transformation process. I look

forward to working with her.”

Janmaat said: “I am really looking forward to joining Nouryon at this exciting moment and working together

with the company leadership and whole organization on the transformation for a sustainable future.”

Janmaat brings more than 25 years of human resources experience to Nouryon. She joins the company from

Royal Vopak where she served as Global Human Resource Director. Prior to Vopak, she worked for

FrieslandCampina and Shell in various HR positions.

SOURCE: Nouryon