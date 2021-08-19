Electronics expertise of Vitesco Technologies is now also available for fuel cell applications

Vitesco Technologies develops a control unit for fuel cell applications and thus makes an important contribution to the climate-neutral and sustainable transportation of the future

In the field of battery-powered electric vehicles, Vitesco Technologies has often demonstrated its electric drive systems expertise. The extensive electronics expertise possessed by the international supplier of state-of-the-art drive technologies and electrification solutions is now also being used in hydrogen-powered fuel cell systems for heavy duty trucks and off-highway applications. Vitesco Technologies is developing a new Fuel Cell Control Unit (FCCU) for a German fuel cell manufacturer which serves as the central control unit of a fuel cell system. Series production of the FCCU will commence in the second half of this decade.

The decisive factor in Vitesco Technologies winning the order for the new Fuel Cell Control Unit was not only development potential but also production experience. “The agility and flexibility with which we developed the FCCU, which is a prerequisite for success in this dynamic market environment, is combined at Vitesco Technologies with comprehensive expertise in industrialization built up over decades. This is why we will implement volume production with the same speed and quality as the development work”, says Andreas Wolf CEO Vitesco Technologies.

Click here to see full release.

SOURCE: Vitesco Technologies