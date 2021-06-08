Electrifying: Vauxhall gives first glimpse of all-new Astra

Vauxhall today showed a first glimpse of the All-New Astra – the first generation of the British brand’s compact car to be electrified

Vauxhall today showed a first glimpse of the All-New Astra – the first generation of the British brand’s compact car to be electrified. The images reveal the extreme precision and high attention to detail of the eagerly awaited all-new model, which newly interprets the brand’s pure and bold design philosophy and shows the way forward for its up-coming passenger cars.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “The All-New Astra will open an exciting new chapter in the 41-year history of our popular compact model. We are confident that the next generation Vauxhall Astra will make a powerful impression and attract new customers to the brand, especially now Astra will be electrified for the first time.”

Vauxhall Vizor will seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technologies

The central exterior design element is a further development of the Vauxhall Vizor first seen on the All-New Mokka. The face of the brand stretches across the front, seamlessly integrating technologies such as the ultra-slim IntelliLux LED® headlamps that will once again bring cutting-edge innovation to the compact market segment. At the rear, the Astra nameplate is centrally placed on the sheer, taut surface of the tailgate.

Next generation Pure Panel with fully glazed displays

The same engineering precision applies throughout the interior. The next generation Pure Panel digital cockpit with fully glazed surfaces echoes the seamless integration of the Vauxhall Vizor with two widescreen displays delivering detoxed information in a horizontal driver-oriented format. Physical controls are reduced to the core functions in the form of finely crafted keys. The high quality of the interior experience is further emphasised by the shape, textures and materials used in the newly-designed steering wheel and the ergonomic front seats.

Electrified All-New Astra continues Vauxhall’s ongoing product offensive

Designed by a team led by British Design Vice-President Mark Adams, the next generation Astra will be available as a dynamic five-door hatchback and versatile Sports Tourer estate, continuing Vauxhall’s ongoing product offensive and adding considerable impetus to the electrification of the brand’s entire product portfolio.

Detailed information on Vauxhall’s All-New Astra will follow in the coming months.

SOURCE: Vauxhall