Electrifying city logistics in the European Union: Optimising charging saves cost

The use of electric trucks in urban and regional logistics has great potential to cut emissions in the freight sector and accelerate decarbonisation of transport. A key question for logistics operators is how to optimise charging opportunities in order to take advantage of lower electricity prices and excess renewable energy on the grid. To avoid the signiﬁcant costs that result from unmanaged or suboptimal charging, depots will need to identify optimisation strategies now, while they have few electric vehicles in their ﬂeets or are planning their purchase. To do so, it is important for operators to analyse what drives charging costs, beyond the electricity consumption of the depots and ﬂeets.

A joint study from the International Council on Clean Transportation and the Regulatory Assistance Project assesses how logistics operators can charge electric trucks most cost eﬀectively at the depot, while also capturing consumer and grid beneﬁts by optimising their charging processes. The authors provide new insights by analysing the costs of charging an electric truck ﬂeet based on an estimation of their energy requirement

SOURCE: ICCT