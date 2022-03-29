Electric mobility: Valmet Automotive delivered over 400,000 batteries in 2021

Valmet Automotive reached a new record volume in battery manufacturing in 2021 with over 400,000 delivered units

Valmet Automotive reached a new record volume in battery manufacturing in 2021 with over 400,000 delivered units. The ramp-up in volume was due to strong customer demand, increased production efficiency, extension of the Salo battery plant and battery production start at the Uusikaupunki plant. Valmet Automotive is extending and diversifying its battery supply.

Valmet Automotive produces 48 V and high-voltage batteries for several automotive customers in two plants in Finland, Salo and Uusikaupunki. The production ramp-up in 2021 has been impressive, doubling the production volume from 2020. At the same time, the number of personnel in EV Systems business line has exceeded 1,000.

2021 was a growth year for Valmet Automotive’s EV Systems business line. The company announced 3 battery manufacturing contracts, opened a new plant in Uusikaupunki under the same roof with the car plant, and expanded the Salo plant. The company also started building its first battery plant in Germany and expanded the Bad Friedrichshall battery test center.

In a few years, Valmet Automotive has consolidated its position as a world-leading battery contract manufacturer. The company has also become a Tier 1 system supplier, providing a comprehensive range of R&D, testing and manufacturing services. Consequently, Valmet Automotive introduced its own Modular Power Pack for off-highway purposes in 2021.

– We are proud of the new production record, but it is merely the showcase of Valmet Automotive’s rapidly increasing capacity in all battery-related issues and areas. We will continue to grow our business to meet the ever-increasing customer demand, says Jyrki Nurmi, SVP EV Systems, Valmet Automotive.

The expansion of battery-related business is strongly linked to Valmet Automotive’s sustainability targets, including CO 2 neutrality, personnel work satisfaction, and production side stream recycling. Valmet Automotive Group was confirmed to be CO 2 neutral in its operations since January 1, 2022 by the international classification society DNV. With all this activity, Valmet Automotive is making a major contribution to the development of electromobility and climate protection.

