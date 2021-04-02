Nissan Ariya harnesses global engineering excellence to deliver dynamic driving performance

Nissan presents details of the meticulous vehicle testing programme behind Ariya’s unparalleled levels of performance, comfort and control, designed to optimise the driving experience on roads worldwide.

Tested extensively by a team of veteran engineering experts at Nissan’s proving ground in Hokkaido, Japan, each element from acceleration performance and sharp handling to overall quietness and ride comfort has been carefully reviewed and refined.

The rigorous development regime uses a global approach to best meet the needs of drivers from around the world. For example, the winding tarmac at the Hokkaido proving ground is designed to simulate roads commonly found in other regions including Europe.

For further assessment and added customer reassurance, Ariya is also tested locally to demonstrate the vehicle’s performance capabilities in European driving environments such as tight corners, fast motorways and mountain roads.

Nissan’s vehicle assessment specialists in Japan and the research and development technicians at Nissan Technical Centre in Cranfield, UK work together to share insights and make adaptations suitable for the European region and compliant with regulations.

“Creating the Nissan Ariya has been a highly intricate, but incredibly rewarding journey. As part of this process, we collaborated with our colleagues in Japan; inputting the European customer requirements in the early development stages, and now making the final product validation right here, on European roads,” said Ian Shepherd, Project Management Director at Nissan Technical Centre Europe.

“Through these insights and our colleagues’ detailed testing programme, we’re confident that Ariya will exceed our customers’ expectations,”

A behind-the-scenes look at the extensive testing conducted for Ariya can be viewed on YouTube here.

SOURCE: Nissan