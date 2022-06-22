JUICE CHARGER me wins Green GOOD DESIGN Award 2022

The charging stations and software manufacturer and leader in mobile charging stations for electric vehicles Juice Technology AG, has been honoured with an award for especially sustainable design by the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urbanism and the Chicago Athenaeum, Museum of Architecture and Design, for its JUICE CHARGER me

The JUICE CHARGER me sets new standards in the field of sustainable product design. This has now been confirmed by world leading representatives of the design industry. The exterior of the wall box is characterised by its simple square design. Whether it is mounted on a wall or a pedestal, the device looks equally unpretentious and elegant, whether in public or semi-private areas.

The casing combines a high-quality finish with high mechanical strength and light resistance, which makes the device suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Christoph Erni, CEO and founder of Juice Technology AG, emphasises that there is much more to the design of charging technology than simply its look: “What is commonly associated with green design is resource-efficient design combined with the good recycling capability of a product. However, sustainable design also means that the product should have all the functions that are useful and necessary – and not all of those that are possible. A charging station must be easy and intuitive to use so that people enjoy using it –- time and again.”

For Juice, however, sustainability also means the future viability of the hardware components thanks to the possibility of continuous software updates. Universal interfaces and standardised communication protocols for a seamless connection to the back-end, local energy management systems, and high integration capability into larger networks are all essential.

As the recipient of this award, it is precisely this holistic approach that allows Juice to join the ranks of the world’s leading manufacturers, design companies and leading FORTUNE 500 companies that are placing a new emphasis on sustainable design and the environment worldwide.

An award programme for the green future

This year marks the 14th anniversary of the Green GOOD DESIGN® award. This specialised award has its origins in the GOOD DESIGN programme, which was launched in 1950 by the illustrious representatives of industrial design and architecture Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, and is still considered the oldest and most important award programme worldwide.

The prize is awarded by an association of two institutions in Europe and America, the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies, and the Chicago Athenaeum, Museum for Architecture and Design.

GREEN GOOD DESIGN™ recognises design innovations and pioneering achievements which promote energy conservation, recycling and greater sustainability across all sectors of industry. It aims to influence consumption habits and establish a new form of design thinking which is also based on the ideal of a reduction in the dependence on fossil fuels.

JUICE CHARGER me

The wall box is completely pre-configured ex-works and ready for immediate use (plug and play). When connected to the charging socket, the charging station automatically recognises any car that currently has the plug-and-charge standard according to ISO 15118, and starts charging immediately. For all vehicles that do not yet support ISO 15118, an RFID reader is integrated. Local dynamic charging management in master-slave mode is incorporated for up to 250 charging stations. A version with MID-certified meter is available for operation with charge/load management.

SOURCE: Juice Technology