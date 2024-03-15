Electric mobility: Entry-level BEV will be Škoda Epiq

Charged to explore more: Škoda Epiq to expand Škoda’s all-electric portfolio, as one of six new electric vehicles scheduled for launch in the coming years

Small becomes epic: Škoda Auto has revealed the name of its battery-electric city SUV crossover, along with a design study showing a first glimpse of the new model. The Škoda Epiq, due to be unveiled in 2025, will cost around 25,000 euros. At 4.1 metres in length, it will feature a spacious interior and up to 490 litres of luggage capacity. The vehicle will fully incorporate the powerful, functional and authentic new Modern Solid design language – inside and out. This will be complemented by a flawless digital experience, with new technologies and assistance features.

“The coming Škoda Epiq will package a lot of car for an attractive price and a big interior with a compact size. Our customers want choices, which is why we are expanding our growing e-mobility portfolio into this popular segment. I hope these first design teasers demonstrate that the Epiq will shine because of its modern design, everyday range and user-friendly technologies – all of it affordable.” Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto

4.1 metres long, electric range of over 400 km and up to 490 litres of luggage capacity

The new digital design study released by Škoda highlights key features and characteristics of the future production vehicle. At 4.1 metres in length, the Škoda Epiq city SUV crossover will have plenty of space for five people and a luggage capacity of up to 490 litres. With an entry-level price starting at around 25,000 euros, it is the perfect choice for customers new to electric mobility. It fully incorporates the powerful new Modern Solid design language – inside and out – and offers a maximum electric range of more than 400 kilometres.

“Our new design language – Modern Solid – represents the next level of modernity. Smart functionality and practicality are harmoniously balanced by attractive new looks and our sustainability approach. The Škoda Epiq design study perfectly embodies all the key attributes of the new design language.” Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Design

Modern Solid: powerful, functional, authentic design reinterprets classic Škoda attributes

The new Modern Solid design language combines robustness, functionality and authenticity. The Škoda Epiq design study features a sculpted bonnet bearing a new Škoda wordmark. Its Tech-Deck Face in glossy black is a modern reinterpretation of the familiar Škoda grille and houses electrical devices like the distance radar and the front camera. The Tech-Deck Face is flanked by bifunctional, T-shaped LED elements for the daytime running lights and indicators. The front headlamps are in a lower, secondary position. Their light modules have a cubist-inspired design and feature Matrix LED technology. The robust front bumper comes with a striking spoiler painted in Unique Dark Chrome. The side view is characterised by a high, sweeping tornado line that visually separates the greenhouse from the rest of the body and emphasises the car’s powerful shoulders. The wheel arches below are picked out with a striking trim and house aerodynamically optimised wheels. The low, gently sloping roof line merges into a roof spoiler for optimal aerodynamic efficiency. The rear also features a robust bumper and Škoda lettering in Unique Dark Chrome on the tailgate. The minimalist look of the Škoda Epic design study is underlined by the matt metallic paintwork in bright Moon White. Flashy Orange detailing on the roof rails and the wheels as well as on the front and rear bumpers add visual interest.

Minimalist, functional interior and new technologies

The Škoda Epiq will be the first production vehicle to feature a minimalist Modern Solid interior focusing on durable, practical and sustainable materials. It has an open storage compartment that includes a wireless mobile phone charger in the free-floating centre console as well as Simply Clever compartments for even more storage options. The boot also benefits from some of the brand’s hallmark Simply Clever details such as bag hooks, cargo elements, fastening hooks and a hidden underfloor compartment. The two-spoke steering wheel showcases the new Škoda lettering as well as physical buttons and haptic scroll wheels with Flashy Orange accents to control key functions while driving. The mobile digital key enables a wide range of interactions via the customer’s smart device, thus enhancing the user’s digital experience. This underlines the consistent customer focus of Škoda’s “mobile first” approach designed to make drivers’ everyday lives easier. The Škoda Epiq also supports bidirectional charging, transforming the car into a rolling energy storage unit that can feed excess electric energy into the customer’s home and other appliances.

A striking name for an epic milestone in Škoda history

The Škoda Epiq will be a milestone in Škoda history, which is emphasised by its distinctive and easily recognisable name. It fits perfectly into the nomenclature of Škoda’s BEV SUV models: the E at the beginning stands for a battery-electric Škoda model, while the Q at the end identifies it as a member of the brand’s SUV family. Epiq is derived from the ancient Greek word “epos”, which stands for “word” or “verse”, but also for “tale” or “poem”. The name evokes positive associations such as amazing, great, extraordinary and remarkable. With its clever features and versatility, the Škoda Epiq aims to fulfil the needs of both family- and lifestyle-oriented customers. The city SUV crossover will be made in Pamplona, Spain, as a joint development and production project of Volkswagen’s Brand Group Core representatives Škoda, Cupra and Volkswagen. Škoda Auto is committed to investing billions of euros into its transformation towards e-mobility in the coming years. The Škoda Elroq, a battery-electric compact SUV, will be the first vehicle to be launched as part of the upcoming electric model campaign, with its debut scheduled for later this year.

SOURCE: Škoda