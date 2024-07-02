Electric European tour: eActros 600 test trucks reach northernmost destination

The two electric trucks of the “eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024” from Mercedes-Benz Trucks have reached their northernmost destination after 4,436 kilometers covered purely on battery-electric power and 12 days: the North Cape in Norway, the northernmost point in Europe that can be reached by road from the mainland

In Norway, the longest stretch of the tour so far was driven on one battery charge, mainly on country roads with challenging topography. It was 480 kilometers long – and the trucks still had a remaining range of 30 kilometers. Even in strong winds and rainy weather, the two eActros 600 prototypes always reliably covered their kilometers.

Gain experience on a wide variety of routes with regard to energy consumption

With the “eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024”, Mercedes-Benz Trucks wants to gain extensive experience on a wide variety of routes in different topographies and climate zones with regard to energy consumption. The manufacturer then wants to share these findings with interested customers.

The high battery capacity of over 600 kilowatt hours1 and a new, particularly efficient electric drive axle developed in-house enable the eActros 600 to have a range of 500 kilometers2 without intermediate charging. During the tour, the batteries will only be charged at public charging stations.

The journey has already taken us through Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Next up are the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Monaco, France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck