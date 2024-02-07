Efacec delivers over 100 DC fast chargers to the USA

Electric vehicle charging reinforced in the State of Utah, benefiting close to 30,000 electric vehicle owners

Efacec has strengthened its presence in the United States of America (USA) market by partnering with eV Power Exchange Corp. (eV Power), based in Salt Lake City, to supply and install 132 QC45 electric chargers in the State of Utah.

With 20 chargers installed and another 50 planned by the end of Q2 for high-traffic locations in Salt Lake and the surrounding area, the network will be one of the largest in the state by the end of the year. Each location includes four QC45 chargers, allowing four vehicles to be charged simultaneously, one of which is for electric vehicle (EV) drivers with reduced mobility.

The QC45 charging solution was entirely developed by Efacec and stands out for its fast-charging capacity of up to 80% in less than 30 minutes and its high degree of reliability, incorporating both CCS and CHAdeMO ports.

The partnership agreement between eV Power and Efacec includes the licensing and customization of a Charging Point Management System (CPMS), EV Core, which is designed and owned by Efacec. The CPMS allows the EV driver to locate, identify and reserve available chargers via a robust mobile app branded specifically for eV Power.

One of the competitive advantages of the solution delivered by Efacec, compared to others available on the market, is its ability to customize the charging solution according to the customer’s needs and requirements and, in this case, for eV Power and the US market. By integrating a credit card payment terminal, the EV driver can make the payment without having to install the mobile app and register in the system, expediting the charging sequence.

“Efacec has been a valuable partner to eV Power enabling us to get to market with highly reliable DC Fast chargers in several locations in the state to help meet the increasing demand of the EV driving public. Efacec’s fully integrated solutions make them one of the few Original Equipment Manufacturers globally that offer such a comprehensive solution.”, stated Mark Sampson, CEO of eV Power Exchange.

For Michael Silva, Chief Commercial Officer of Efacec, “The strengthening of the relationship and partnership with eV Power, with the delivery of more than one hundred DC fast chargers, as well as the EVCore (CPMS) platform and its mobile application and web portal, reinforces Efacec’s strong commitment to the development and delivery of sustainable mobility solutions. It also proves that the technical competence and know-how of our people are recognized in the most demanding and technically advanced international markets, especially in terms of developing competitive and customizable products and solutions, according to the needs of customers and markets.”.

Once all 132 chargers are installed and operating, eV Power estimates that its network can potentially contribute to an annual reduction of over 20 million lbs of CO2 emissions based on a projected 15% utilization rate. As utilization rates grow and eV Power expands its network and turnkey service offering, the CO2 emissions savings will be substantial.

This contract attests to Efacec’s commitment to sustainability and marks the beginning of a partnership between the company and eV Power Exchange, which could lead to additional supplies to this market and, eventually, to Canada.

A pioneer in electric mobility and the production of fast and ultra-fast chargers, Efacec offers a complete range for the private, public, fast and ultra-fast segments, and its main customers include car manufacturers, charging infrastructure operators, utilities and players in the oil and gas sector worldwide.

SOURCE: Efacec