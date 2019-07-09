Edscha awarded: AutomotiveINNOVATIONS Awards

Next year the series production of the Edscha Double Spring (EDS) will start for the first time. The innovative infinitely variable door check will then be used by the British premium manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover. However, the EDS will receive its first major award this year already. As part of the annual innovation study conducted by the Center of Automotive Management (CAM), Edscha ranks third among the most innovative automotive suppliers in the “chassis, body and exterior” category with its EDS. “I am particularly pleased to receive this award because innovations are a key success factor for our company. They are essential in order to survive in global competition”, says Torsten Greiner, Edscha’s CEO. He has been putting the EDS to the acid test in his car for over a year and is enthusiastic about the infinitely variable door check.

For more than 10 years the CAM has been determining outstanding innovation performance in the automotive industry within the framework of a study among manufacturers and suppliers. The future trends of automotive companies are identified on the basis of the CAM database of automotive innovations. Since 2012 Pricewaterhouse-Coopers (PwC) and CAM have taken this opportunity to award a prize