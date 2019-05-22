Eberspaecher has a solid 2018 fiscal year

In 2018, the Eberspaecher Group increased its consolidated revenue to around € 4.6 billion and achieved a net income of € 53.4 million. This development was primarily due to increased sales volumes in the North American and Chinese automobile and commercial vehicle markets. The operationally successful business year was impacted by expenses for restructuring measures. For the current year, the Esslingen-based automotive supplier expects revenue to remain at the same level and to further improve the consolidated result.

The Esslingen-based automotive supplier increased its consolidated revenue by 2.9% to € 4,610.4 million last year. “We can look back on an operationally successful year and we are satisfied with the overall result,” says Heinrich Baumann, Managing Partner of the Eberspaecher Group. Baumann continues “We were able to inspire our customers with new technologies for the megatrends of e-mobility, autonomous driving and connectivity. And more than ever, our emission control systems are in demand worldwide for more stringent emission standards. “This positive result development is reflected in the consolidated net income of € 53.4 million (previous year: € 52.5 million).

The consolidated result was impacted by expenses for restructuring measures of € 36.1 million, in particular provisions to secure the future of the Saarland exhaust technology plant in Neunkirchen. However, these will trigger positive income development in the medium term.

In the past year, the Group made targeted investments in the further development of its product portfolio and customer portfolio. Research and development expenses were slightly over the previous year’s level at € 162.4 million (previous year: € 156.5 million). The annual average number of employees increased to 9,862 employees (+3.9%). Heinrich Baumann points out: “Our employees are key to the Company´s success – they are a particular focus of our Corporate Strategy. We invest in promoting their professional, personal and social skills.” Looking at the current fiscal year, Baumann concludes: “A sideward trend is expected for 2019 in view of uncertainties regarding overall economic developments. This means that our revenues will remain at a constant, high level. In addition, we plan to invest more as we set up new production facilities in China, India and Mexico. For the subsequent years, we expect continuously increasing revenues and results. ”

SOURCE: Eberspaecher