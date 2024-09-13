Eaton expands commercial vehicle transmission portfolio across the powertrain spectrum

New automated manual transmissions for internal combustion-powered buses and trucks

Introduced earlier this year to the Brazilian market, the new Advantor™ series of automated manual transmissions (AMTs) are designed for commercial vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICEs). Advantor AMTs leverage Eaton’s long history of innovation and reliability in automated transmission technology.

Several versions of the Advantor AMT will be available in the next 24 months – the Advantor-6, which was developed for the light-duty truck and bus segment; the Advantor-8, which targets the medium-duty bus market; and other versions to meet the needs of the broader commercial truck market. The Advantor series leverages common components to reduce complexity, improve serviceability, and to deliver a better driving experience.

Central drive transmission solutions for electrified vehicles

Eaton will also showcase its central drive transmission solutions, which are designed to be compatible with any electric motor/inverter/battery system and to be used in central drive applications, where the electric motor and transmission are in the traditional location in the vehicle. Eaton’s medium- and heavy-duty versions of its 4-speed EV automated transmission deliver superior performance on grades and acceleration for electric commercial vehicles while offering more flexible gear ratios compared to competitive technologies. The compact architecture is designed to improve system efficiency, enabling longer vehicle range and battery life.

Eaton’s heavy-duty 4-speed transmission was recently recognized as a 2024 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch and is currently in production.