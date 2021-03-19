dSPACE: Charging Station Emulation Solution accelerates the development of electric vehicles for international markets

dSPACE expands its range of complete turnkey solutions for the development and testing of smart charging technologies with the Smart Charging Station Emulator. The new solution allows for the emulation of charging stations with a power of up to 85 kW. This enables manufacturers of electric vehicles and suppliers of battery systems to realistically test their new developments with different technical charging standards and protocols, simulate a large number of faults, and develop them quickly and efficiently in line with the requirements of international markets.

The Smart Charging Station Emulator is based on dSPACE’s Smart Charging Solution, which was launched last year. The Smart Charging Solution is used for testing onboard chargers, charging stations, and communication modules. Other components of the Smart Charging Station Emulator include a SCALEXIO real-time simulator, a dynamic and expandable model that runs on the simulator, and a power supply that enables DC charging and discharging at a maximum of 85 kW. This means that vehicle-to-grid (V2G) scenarios can also be simulated.

To make the system flexible and mobile, all components are contained in a robust rack with wheels. This means that the system can be used not only in the laboratory but also for tests on prototype vehicles in workshops. Operator safety is ensured by features such as automatic cable recognition, connecting communication and charge release, insulation monitoring and emergency stop switches.