DS Automobiles UK announces new Managing Director

DS Automobiles, the premium marque within Groupe PSA, has announced the appointment of Jules Tilstone as the brand’s new UK Managing Director. Taking over the role from Alain Descat, Tilstone has held the position of European Commercial Director of DS Automobiles since 2017.

With over 20 years of experience across PSA Groupe, Tilstone started his career with the company as a Commercial Manager, developing his career in National Fleet and then Marketing before moving to DS Automobiles in 2014 to the position of International Head of Marketing.

Since his appointment as European Commercial Director for DS Automobiles in 2017, Tilstone has been instrumental in formulating and implementing the brand’s strategy and product developments, which has allowed DS to become one of the fastest growing new automotive brands across the continent.

Alain Descat departs the UK to take the position of Marketing Director for France.

Jules Tilstone said: “It is a great privilege to take on the role of Managing Director for DS Automobiles in the UK. I have worked very closely with Alain over the past few years and appreciate all the hard work and effort he has put into developing the strength of the DS Brand in the UK. I am thoroughly looking forward to building on this work.

“We have an exciting future ahead as a young and agile new premium Brand with electrification at the heart of our strategy. In Europe this year, we are outselling Lexus and closing in on Jaguar. We have an enormous opportunity to deliver a razor sharp customer focus as we look to establish a seamless digital presence, consolidating our DS Stores and Salons and are committed to providing the choice between a digital and a physical experience at each and every stage of the journey. The ultimate luxury for our clients is choice.”

Over the past six months, DS Automobiles has opened two of its biggest DS Showrooms in the UK – with DS Store Leicester, and its flagship, DS Store West London – and launched its Virtual Showroom platform which includes a 360° virtual tour with a trained DS Advisor, and this week launches its selling on-line service.

Tilstone will report to Alison Jones, Group Managing Director UK & Senior Vice President PSA Groupe Executive, who said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Jules into the role of Managing Director of DS Automobiles in the UK. Jules already has a proven track record working with DS as the brand has gone from strength to strength across Europe. I would like to thank Alain Descat for all the great work he has done to develop DS Automobiles across the UK over the past few years, and wish him all the best for the next stage in his career.”

From 2025 onwards, all new models will be available exclusively in electrified versions, hybrid or fully electric. The DS E-Tense range, consists of the DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 PHEV, and DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, 100% electric SUV and will soon be joined by the new flagship DS 9 as the brand continues its strategy of electrification.

SOURCE: DS