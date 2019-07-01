DS Automobiles opens reservations for DS 3 Crossback E-Tense the haute couture all-electric premium compact SUV

Reservations are now opening for DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE – the 100% electric version of the latest Premium Compact SUV, ahead of formal ordering and deliveries due to start from January 2020.

For DS Automobiles, 2019 is about E-TENSE

E-TENSE is DS Automobiles’ global vision for energy transition. This new avant-garde strategy for electrification has led to the brand offering all its new models in versions that are either 100% electric or high-performance plug-in hybrid, combined with a suite of dedicated services.

DS Automobiles in the UK is announcing specification and prices as it opens up reservations for the first of its E-TENSE (electrified) products on its second-generation DS range:

DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE – a Premium Compact SUV is the first all-electric DS car and this BEV has a potential range of 200 miles (certified on the WLTP drive cycle). DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE has been designed without compromise – maximising the occupant and boot space while also offering similar trim level choices with an excellent driving capability.

“DS Automobiles is where luxury and advanced technology come together. In 2019, we are launching E-TENSE and we have two models which represent world premieres in their respective segments. E-TENSE unites the demands of the energy transition and the pleasure of the car for independent mobility. We have chosen to completely electrify our range.

From this year onwards, each of our models will be offered with an E-TENSE, BEV or PHEV, version, which uses energy in the most efficient way supplemented by regenerating energy during deceleration. DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE and DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 are the realisation of our electrification strategy with no compromise in space, while unparalleled in style and comfort.”

Yves Bonnefont, CEO of DS Automobiles

DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE: quiet comfort with a dynamic, 100% electric drive

The first 100% electric premium compact SUV on the market, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE offers electrified performance in an elegant environment that is the DS Automobiles signature.

The electric drivetrain of DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE is made up of a 100kW (136hp) electric motor with 260Nm of torque, linked to a 50kWh Lithium-ion battery and a system for recovering energy during deceleration and braking. The potential range is 200 miles (WLTP drive cycle, or 267 miles on the NEDC drive cycle) and the performance revolutionises driving, with acceleration from 0 to 30mph possible in 3.3 seconds.

Comfort sets new standards with remarkable management of road noise and the absence of engine vibration. Driving behaviour is improved by the compact battery being centrally located and low down. The battery is placed entirely under the floor. The weight of the battery is partially compensated by a weight saving of 50 kilograms in other components relative to an equivalent DS 3 CROSSBACK.

Three driving modes are offered: ECO to maximise range, NORMAL, and SPORT with extra torque. These are complemented by two energy recovery options, inherited from Formula E, which can be controlled by the driver: NORMAL to simulate the behaviour of an internal combustion engine and BRAKE which decelerates at 1.2 m/s.

Range is maximised by the ability to pre-set cockpit temperature before driving and incorporates a very efficient heat pump. The 100kW rapid charging adds 5.5 miles of range every minute and will complete an 80% charge in 30 minutes. DS drivers can purchase a connected smart wall box (single phase), enabling a 100% battery charge in 8 hours.

DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE

100% electric, enhanced driving pleasure

DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE is pioneering, as the first all-electric vehicle designed in full by the Groupe PSA. It naturally includes the same equipment and the same comfort and driving features as the ICE (Internal Combustion Engines – petrol & diesel) versions. With a 50kWh battery and an electric motor of 100kW (or 136bhp DIN), it delivers an exceptional level of performance with maximum torque available from start-up. As a result, it can accelerate from 0 to 62mph in just 8.7 seconds (and from 0 to 30mph in 3.3 seconds).

Taking full advantage of a very low centre of gravity with the batteries under the floor, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE is able to deliver a flawless ride. Moreover, with the ICE model already providing an excellent base in terms of soundproofing, the electric version also sets a new standard for interior ambient noise levels. Offering a potential range of 200 miles (320 km) with the WLTP drive cycle, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE can complete an 80% battery charge in 30 minutes from a fast-charging point.

DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE

Electricity, connectivity, freedom

Largely because automotive luxury now means 100% electric mobility, DS has created the DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE. At first glance, there is not much to differentiate this ‘zero emission’ livery from other versions. But on the outside, its exclusive Pearl Crystal paint finish, satin-chrome finishes, E-TENSE signature emblems and special rear bumper (without an exhaust pipe), give the game away.

Inside, the dedicated information displayed on the digital instrumentation and its gear lever embossed with the ‘E-TENSE’ emblem point to the fact that you are indeed in a 100% electric vehicle. With the batteries housed within the new multi-energy CMP architecture, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE boasts the same spaciousness and the same boot volume as all other versions.

“The specifications of our first 100% electric premium compact SUV were based on three main pillars,” explains Rémi Seimpère, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE project director:

1 – Range: at 200 miles, in accordance with WLTP drive cycle standards, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE offers a range that meets the majority of customer needs. Energy management with DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE is fully optimised due to regenerative braking that recharges the battery when the vehicle decelerates and a heat pump that reduces electrical consumption.

2 – Recharging capacity: The DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE carries a high-capacity on board charger, available as single phase (7kW) or three phase (11kW) and offers a host of charging options. Charging at a dedicated wall box or standard public terminal will take 8 or 5 hours respectively. As single phase infrastructure is standard in the UK, the single phase (7kW) on board charger will be the standard offering for the UK market. Additionally the car can be charged from a standard domestic socket.

At a public 100kW rapid charge terminal, 80% of the battery can be recharged in just 30 minutes, which represents an average range of 5.5 miles per charging minute.

3 – Acoustic comfort: interior silence is one of the vital components of any electric car. “DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE sets the bar very high in order to become the benchmark in this area. Road noise and other aerodynamic disturbances are perfectly filtered out.”

Weight and energy consumption are optimised

The complete battery pack – cells, cooling system, management and control intelligence – weighs 350kg. DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE only weighs 300kg more than the petrol or diesel version. It was possible to reduce the overall weight (by 50kg) because an electric motor is lighter than an internal combustion engine, because the car does not need a fuel tank or an exhaust pipe. The DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE is also fitted with a high-performance heat pump. Its excellent efficiency, with a reduced electrical consumption, optimises thermal comfort in the passenger compartment without affecting battery temperature control. “With this set of technologies, which we assemble, we are convinced that we have reached another stage in the mass manufacturing of electric vehicles,” notes Rémi Seimpère. “Such control also lets us offer an attractive battery warranty: eight years or 100,000 miles.”

On-road savings

Due to a high regeneration capability and good thermal control of the battery, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE goes further. In addition, the driver can improve the car’s range by selecting from several driving modes.

– Eco: the motor and the various features are calibrated to favour an optimised driving range.

– Normal: the best compromise of range and performance.

– Sport: the maximum torque of 260Nm is delivered from the start, going from 0 to 62mph in 8.7 s.

The regenerative braking has two modes:

Normal: for a driving experience close to a vehicle with an internal combustion engine (ICE).

Brake: this mode emphasises the battery’s regeneration capacity by best utilising deceleration.

DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE is being offered with a package of dedicated services

DS Automobiles is offering a range of services to support drivers of its electric E-TENSE models. Through the MyDS app, it is possible:

to programme or switch on charging of DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE

to follow the state of charge on a smartphone: stops charging when sufficient charge is reached or notification when the battery is full

and to control and program thermal preconditioning, which allows the cockpit temperature to be set, which can also be controlled remotely. It provides a 3% range extension if pre-set plus considerable initial comfort.

Additional services offered will be:

a choice of wall box solutions for home charging

access to public charging infrastructure

DS Mobility – access to rental of other DS models – for example an ICE for a long journey.

For increased simplicity, financing of all of these services can be tagged on to vehicle financing.

In the UK, DS 3 CROSSBACK is offered in the range of trim levels currently offered with ICE engines and in due course with the electrified E-TENSE BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) versions.

With UK Government’s Plug-In incentive Grant (of £3,500) for low emission vehicles included, and helped by strong predicted RVs, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE is being made available on PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) rentals at £436/M for the Prestige and £489 for the Ultra Prestige models with a 48 month, 10,000mile contract, a £4,000 customer deposit and an Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of 5.9%.

For Business users, ‘indicative’ monthly rentals via Free2Move Lease for business users (including maintenance, excluding VAT) are £377 per month on Prestige and £413 per month on Ultra Prestige and will include metallic paint choices.

For Personal Contract Hire the rentals including maintenance and VAT are £463 per month on Prestige and £506 per month on Ultra Prestige. All indicative F2ML rentals are based on a profile of 6+47 months, with projected 10,000 miles per year.

UK DS STOREs and DS SALONs are able to take reservations on behalf of customers wishing to ensure being among the first, and thus standing best chances of securing the discount effects from the UK Government’s OLEV grant reduction for low emission vehicles. Deposits made will secure an ordered build priority.

Reservations start in July and permit interested potential owners to secure a place on a priority listing with a £500 refundable deposit ahead of formal ordering and deliveries due to start from January 2020.

SOURCE: DS Automobiles