DS Automobiles is preparing for the future in France and Italy

From 2024, all new DS Automobiles models will be exclusively 100% electric

DS Automobiles is accelerating its energy transition. Since its launch, DS Automobiles has put electrification at the heart of its strategy with a 100% electrified range sold since 2019. Courtesy of the 100% electric DS 3 E-TENSE along with DS 4 E-TENSE, DS 7 E-TENSE and DS 9 E-TENSE plug-in hybrids with 225 to 360 horsepower, all DS models are being offered with electrified drivetrains, representing nearly 50% of European sales volume in the first half of 2023.

At the forefront of innovation, the Brand is accelerating and becoming 100% electric, while continuing its Formula E involvement.

From 2024, DS Automobiles will expand its offering by selling a 100% electric version of DS 4, then revealing a new design, ushering in the first 100% electric project based on the Stellantis STLA M global platform. Fitted with a high-capacity battery of up to 98 kWh for a range of more than 700 kilometres, this future model will offer extraordinary technology and refinement, with technical features adapted perfectly to the wishes of DS Automobiles customers. Development is being finalised in France.

The Melfi plant in Italy will produce this new 100% electric design. Opened in the 1990s, it is based in the Basilicata region, between Naples and Bari. A second DS Automobiles model will be taking advantage of the Melfi plant’s expertise at a later date.

SOURCE: Stellantis