DS Automobiles becomes the first carmaker to include ChatGPT as standard

In 2024, DS Automobiles is becoming the first manufacturer in the world to include ChatGPT as standard on its models fitted with DS Iris System

Launched in October 2023, the pilot phase of deploying the ChatGPT service in DS Iris System infotainment system was a great success by making it possible to enjoy generative artificial intelligence coupled with DS speech recognition.

Driven by the success of this test phase, during which the use of speech recognition increased by more than 50%, DS Automobiles will offer ChatGPT as standard.

Across the entire range, the DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 equipped with DS Iris System, delivered from March, will integrate this feature in eighteen countries and in thirteen languages, in countries already covered by standard speech recognition.

Germany (German)

Austria (German)

Belgium (French, Dutch and German)

Denmark (Danish)

Spain (Spanish)

Metropolitan France, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion (French)

Ireland (English)

Italy (Italian)

Japan (Japanese)

Luxembourg (French and German)

Norway (Norwegian)

Netherlands (Dutch)

Poland (Polish)

Portugal (Portuguese)

Czech Republish (Czech)

United Kingdom (English)

Sweden (Swedish)

Switzerland (French, German and Italian)

Users will be able to interact with the DS Iris System speech recognition, which becomes a truly interactive travel companion, and ask it all kinds of questions:

“What can I visit in the area?”,

“What do you advise me to do in this castle if I have two hours and I’m with my 10-year-old son?” and then “Guide me to this place”,

“What do you advise me to drink with this dish?”,

“Tell me a tale with this person, in this place”…

And much more, to amuse yourself or learn endlessly during a journey, without taking your eyes off the road or your hands off the wheel.

For the best travel experience, the ChatGPT function is part of the Connect Plus Pack offer, which also already includes Connected Navigation, Remote Controls and E-Remote Controls, Connected Alarm, Send2Nav and even EV Trip Planner or e-Routes (depending on the model). This pack is standard on all DS Automobiles models for three years.

“As pioneers in the integration of ChatGPT into the automotive world, we are making a generative artificial intelligence that is fluid, intuitive and immersive accessible, transforming every trip into a unique journey. Our mission at DS is to provide our customers with a unique onboard experience.”

Olivier François, Head of DS Automobiles

“After the great success of our pilot phase and the enthusiastic response from our customers, we are proud to be the first OEM to be able to integrate the ChatGPT function as standard, starting with all DS models and soon followed by other Stellantis brands.”

Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer of Stellantis

The pilot phase was launched in October 2023 in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. The integration of ChatGPT as standard is a world first for an automobile manufacturer.

This function is operated via the ChatGPT API integration by SoundHound AI.

SOURCE: Stellantis