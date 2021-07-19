Driving comfort upgrade for the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

New engine for the successful large van from Mercedes-Benz Vans: since the end of last year, the Sprinter Panel Van and the Chassis Cab variant with rear-wheel drive are available with the powerful and efficient OM654 four-cylinder diesel engine from the powertrain portfolio of Mercedes-Benz Cars

New engine for the successful large van from Mercedes-Benz Vans: since the end of last year, the Sprinter Panel Van and the Chassis Cab variant with rear-wheel drive are available with the powerful and efficient OM654 four-cylinder diesel engine from the powertrain portfolio of Mercedes-Benz Cars. This autumn, the switch for all the other versions will follow. This significantly improves driving comfort in the Sprinter 2021.

More comfort with lower fuel consumption: the OM654

Whether on the construction site, for shuttle operations or as the base vehicle for motorhomes: with the OM654 the Sprinter promises even more comfort from autumn 2021 in all its versions, both on and off the road – from the Chassis Cab and Traction Head variants to the Panel Van and the Tourer, with rear-wheel, front-wheel or all-wheel drive. And they will all enjoy lower fuel consumption, too.

The OM 654 engine generation, which conforms to the Euro VI-E and Euro 6d emissions norms, offers further improved noise and vibration characteristics. This means it is pleasantly quiet inside the Sprinter and disruptive vibrations have been reduced. The combination of an aluminium housing with steel pistons, the stepped recess combustion process and the NANOSLIDE® cylinder wall coating for reduced in-engine friction, together with the dynamic multi-way exhaust gas recirculation and the in-engine exhaust gas aftertreatment, facilitate lower consumption as well as low emissions. Due to its near-engine position, the exhaust gas aftertreatment works with little heat loss and in optimum conditions.

The OM654 engine is available in four output categories for the Sprinter, depending on the drive and body variant selected: 84 kW (114 hp), 110 kW (150 hp), 125 kW (170 hp) and 140 kW (190 hp).

As a further innovation, Mercedes-Benz has combined the modern 2.0-litre engine with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission for the rear-wheel drive Sprinter too. The 6-speed manual transmission remains unchanged in the range.

