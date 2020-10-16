DRÄXLMAIER: Expansion of the technology center at the Vilsbiburg location

Due to the climate goals and the associated need for sustainable mobility, the topic of electrification is becoming increasingly important. As a supplier to the premium automotive industry, the DRÄXLMAIER Group has its finger on the pulse and is actively involved in the development and production of new e-mobility concepts. In order to be ideally equipped for this transformation, the company is investing in the expansion of the local technology center at its headquarters in Vilsbiburg. In addition to the existing battery competence center at the neighboring DRÄXLMAIER location, high-quality office workplaces, modern office space, workshop areas and laboratories for high-voltage applications for electric drives, hybrid and hydrogen technology will be created on over 15,000 square meters.

“Despite the economically challenging environment in which the automotive industry is currently operating, we made a conscious decision to invest clearly in the location with the expansion of the technology center and repeatedly in electromobility. With the new building, we are strengthening our competencies and at the same time equipping ourselves optimally for the future, ”Chairman Fritz Dräxlmaier describes the motivation for the building project. Completion of the entire complex is planned for 2023.

Focus on sustainability

The issues of climate and environmental protection have always been a high priority at DRÄXLMAIER. The company is following the example of the federal government and has pledged to be climate neutral by 2050.

In accordance with the DRÄXLMAIER Group’s sustainable strategy, the new building is also designed to be particularly environmentally friendly. For example, a combined heat and power unit in combination with an absorption chiller ensures that buildings and systems are kept at a resource-saving temperature, while electricity from renewable sources is generated directly on site via a photovoltaic system integrated on the roof.

As a supplement to the solar roof of the parking garage, which has just been put into operation, which offers a peak output of 1.28 megawatts, the security of supply with electricity from the company’s own regenerative energy sources at the Vilsbiburg location will also be ensured in the future.

Extensive investments in the Vilsbiburg location

In 2020, in addition to the construction of a new car park roof with Germany’s largest photovoltaic system with connected charging infrastructure, numerous other construction projects were completed at the DRÄXLMAIER headquarters in Vilsbiburg. For example, the company restaurant was modernized in order to be able to offer the employees at the site even better service in the future. In addition, a new driveway was created on the east side of the company premises, through which trucks can be routed in a convenient way. This ensures a better distribution of the traffic.

“The investments of the DRÄXLMAIER Group in the Vilsbiburg location are an important signal for the attractiveness of Bavaria as a business location. Future-oriented technologies with growth opportunities such as electromobility and hydrogen will be sustainably strengthened. This also benefits the entire region, which is becoming more and more important as an attractive place to work and live for qualified workers, ”said the Deputy Prime Minister of Bavaria and Minister of Economics, Hubert Aiwanger, during the official start of construction on October 16, 2020.

SOURCE: DRÄXLMAIER