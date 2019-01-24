Dr. Stefan Hartung, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH and chairman of the Mobility Solutions business sector, on electromobility at Bosch

Strategy:

“We want to be the go-to partner for electric driving, and to be the leader in the mass market for electromobility that will emerge after 2020.”

“Electromobility has a home: Bosch.”

“With its economic and technological clout, Bosch is driving forward the breakthrough in electromobility.”

“Our electromobility strategy goes far beyond the powertrain. Bosch’s expertise covers the entire electromobility ecosystem – from proven components for electrified applications to digital connection with the recharging infrastructure.”

“Systems expertise, energy efficiency, and standardization are the three pillars of our electromobility strategy.”

The acquisition of EM-motive GmbH:

“For Bosch, the complete acquisition of EM-motive is the next logical step on the path to becoming the market leader for electromobility. It’s a chance to establish an even broader presence in the market.”

“Having acquired EM-motive, we will in the future cover the entire value stream and be able to offer electric motors from a single source.”

The market:

“The global market for electromobility will grow rapidly over the next few years. We forecast that around 20 percent of all new vehicles will be hybrids or electric cars by 2025. By 2030, that figure will be more than 25 percent.”

“Bosch electrical powertrain components already feature in over a million vehicles around the world.”

“No other company is working as broadly on electromobility as Bosch – from bicycles to trucks.”

“Bosch already has a leading position in China, the world’s largest market for electromobility. In Europe, Bosch supplies the powertrain system for the continent’s largest electric-vehicle fleet, the German Post Office’s StreetScooters.

“There’s a saying in our company that there’s no car on the planet without a bit of Bosch in it. In the future, this will be extended to include electric cars. Wherever you look under the hood – be it in Asia, Europe, or North America – you’ll always find the Bosch armature in a circle.”

The company’s product portfolio:

“Our portfolio stretches from power electronics, to 48-volt mild hybrid batteries, to electric motors and electric axle systems.”

“Bosch’s e-axle is the advent of the all-in-one principle in the powertrain. For automakers, it makes electrical powertrains more efficient and affordable. This will allow the market penetration of electromobility to continue to gain speed. The e-axle is key to making Bosch the go-to partner for electromobility.”

“We have to understand battery cells technically, not necessarily make them ourselves. Cell production is not decisive for our success.”

Customers:

“Bosch will play a leading part in shaping the dynamic transition to electric driving. In this transformation process, we will be there to support our customers with knowledge and technology.”

“Our customers benefit just as much from this market experience as from our global research and development network. The latter allows Bosch to carry out projects flexibly and close to its customers, whether in Asia, Europe, or North America.”

Source: Bosch