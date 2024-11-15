Dongfeng Nissan reveals all-new N7 EV sedan at Auto Guangzhou

Dongfeng Nissan unveiled the all-new N7 electric sedan at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition

Dongfeng Nissan today unveiled the all-new N7 electric sedan at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition (Auto Guangzhou). The vehicle is set to go on sale in China in the first half of 2025.

The N7 is the first model built on Dongfeng Nissan’s new modular architecture, designed exclusively for electrified vehicles. Developed and produced in China, it promises consumers in the world’s largest automotive market a stress-free driving experience, superior comfort, and a suite of intelligent technology.

Previewed by the ‘Nissan Epoch Concept’ at the Beijing Motor Show in April, the stylish N7 EV sedan is designed for urban go-getters looking to elevate their lifestyles with the latest technologies. This medium-large sedan embodies Nissan’s iconic V-Motion design signature, showcasing a fluid and futuristic appearance. Measuring 4,930 mm in length, 1,895 mm in width, and 1,487 mm in height, the N7 features a 2,915 mm wheelbase that provides a spacious cabin.

The sleek exterior is paired with an equally impressive and advanced interior. With an Infotainment system powered by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8295P processor, the N7 promises exceptional computing power for a seamless connected experience.

In partnership with Momenta, a leader in autonomous driving technology in China, Dongfeng Nissan will equip the N7 with an advanced driver-assist system called ‘Navigate on Autopilot.’

The N7 is developed and produced in China, pairing vehicle intelligence technology from established local partners with Nissan’s high-quality manufacturing, to meet the exacting standards of consumers in the region.

The new N7 sedan marks the introduction of the first completely new, all-electric model in China as part of The Arc, Nissan’s midterm plan. Through this plan, Nissan intends to speed up the development and export of new energy vehicles from China.

Further details will be provided closer to the start of sales next year.

SOURCE: Nissan