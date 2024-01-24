Dongfeng Motor accelerates pace of going global in 2023

Dongfeng Motor, one of China's leading automobile companies, has stepped up efforts to explore overseas markets

Dongfeng Motor, one of China’s leading automobile companies, has stepped up efforts to explore overseas markets.

Worth noting: In recent years, an increasing number of Dongfeng Motor’s vehicles have hit the road in countries around the world.

On the streets of Uzbekistan , Dongfeng Motor’s hot-selling models such as AEOLUS and HUGE have become an eye-catching scene.

, Dongfeng Motor’s hot-selling models such as AEOLUS and HUGE have become an eye-catching scene. Electric Way, a leading car dealer in Norway, has cooperated with Dongfeng Motor to jointly explore local market for more than 2 years.

How it works: Dongfeng Motor sticks to its international development strategy which accelerates the pace of going global to promote opening up and high-quality development under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Dongfeng Motor has attached importance to the development of motor vehicles by utilizing local resources of targeting countries. Take one of its targeting countries Nigeria for example. As the west African country is rich in natural gas resources, Dongfeng Motor has developed a new type of trailer trucks using compressed natural gas (CNG) as fuel which sell well in the country.

Take one of its targeting countries Nigeria for example. As the west African country is rich in natural gas resources, Dongfeng Motor has developed a new type of trailer trucks using compressed natural gas (CNG) as fuel which sell well in the country. Dongfeng Motor has been committed to global cooperation and communication. It made great efforts to conduct overseas publicity events by holding a series of car owners’ story telling activities, which were widely praised.

By the numbers: In 2023, China exported 4.91 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 57.9%, hitting an all-time high. Of which, Dongfeng Motor exported 231,000 vehicles.

In 2023, a total of 1,188 Dongfeng Motor’s vehicles were delivered to Tashkent, Uzbekistan by the China-Europe Railway Express via Horgos Port.

Dongfeng Motor’s vehicles were delivered to Tashkent, Uzbekistan by the China-Europe Railway Express via Horgos Port. On April 17, 2023, more than 100 car dealers from more than 30 countries and regions, including Chile, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, visited Dongfeng Motor Headquarters in central China’s Hubei province to attend the 2023 Global Dongfeng Dealership Summit.

car dealers from more than countries and regions, including visited Dongfeng Motor Headquarters in central China’s Hubei province to attend the 2023 Global Dongfeng Dealership Summit. In 2023, Dongfeng Motor cooperated with a number of media to carry out eight special promotion events and achieved a fruitful result in terms of its popularity and sales volume.

special promotion events and achieved a fruitful result in terms of its popularity and sales volume. In the past five years, the Google Trends index of Dongfeng Motor has continued to grow, and the Google Trends index increased by an average of 50% in 2022-2023.

Dongfeng said, in 2024, it will cooperate with other Chinese brand manufacturers to explore overseas markets, adhere to the motto of Customer First, strengthen brand building, and provide better motor vehicles and services to global users.

SOURCE: Dongfeng