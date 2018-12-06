Dodge//SRT and Mopar renew commitment to National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) competitors for 2019 season

Dodge//SRT and Mopar have announced a renewed commitment to National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) competitors for the 2019 season. For the second consecutive year, the brands will offer racers in model-year 2005 and newer FCA US LLC vehicles complimentary entry in the NMCA Dodge/Mopar HEMI® Shootout category, providing performance enthusiasts a sanctioned and secure drag strip environment to race their muscle cars.

In its first year, the Dodge/Mopar HEMI Shootout drew large, 75-car fields showcasing a spectrum of modern-day FCA US vehicle nameplates, including Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack models, 707-horsepower Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat models and the limited-production 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

The six-event 2019 NMCA schedule blasts off with the season-opening 17th annual NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida, March 7-10, 2019.

“The NMCA Dodge/Mopar HEMI Shootout is a great opportunity for the performance lovers who support our brands to hit the drag strip in a sanctioned, controlled environment,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar) and Passenger Car Brands, FCA – North America. “These events are the perfect venue to let our vehicle owners live out their passion, and we’re also proud to be able to help our new Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 owners experience their drag-oriented muscle cars by providing one-year NHRA and NMCA memberships.”

“NMCA was thrilled with the overwhelming response to the Dodge/Mopar HEMI Shootout class this year, and we look forward to continuing this exciting program in 2019,” said Steve Wolcott, President and CEO of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals. “Passion for the Dodge Challenger and Gen III HEMI engine platforms has never been higher, and we anticipate full 75-car fields at each NMCA series national event. I personally invite anyone who’s never been down the drag strip before because our team makes it easy for enthusiasts to enjoy their Gen III HEMI engine-powered vehicles.”

The NMCA Dodge/Mopar HEMI Shootout offers enthusiasts an easy, fun experience, with personalized, step-by-step instruction available. Competitors are encouraged to race at their own pace, depending on each participant’s comfort level. Each Dodge/Mopar HEMI Shootout participant will also receive a free collectible license plate. As an added bonus, participants who would like to extend their racing experience will also receive complimentary entry into the Sunday Bracket 3/Street class at each NMCA event.

The Dodge/Mopar HEMI Shootout class is open to the first 75 vehicle owners to register for each NMCA event, with each complimentary entry — valued up to $175 — good for one car/driver participant credential. Vehicles entered in the Dodge/Mopar HEMI Shootout must be licensed, insured and street driven, on street-legal tires and must be model-year 2005 or newer FCA US vehicles.

For a complete schedule, rules, entry guidelines, and registration information on the NMCA Dodge/Mopar HEMI Shootout, visit www.NMCAdigital.com/hemi.

SOURCE: FCA