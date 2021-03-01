Dodge adds Amazon storefront providing a one-stop shop for brand enthusiasts

The Dodge Store by Amazon officially opened its doors to automotive enthusiasts this week. Dodge//SRT fans can now shop hundreds of options for authentic licensed gear and merchandise across the Amazon storefront beginning today

The Dodge Store by Amazon officially opened its doors to automotive enthusiasts this week. Dodge//SRT fans can now shop hundreds of options for authentic licensed gear and merchandise across the Amazon storefront beginning today (Monday, 3/1/2021).

“Opening our Dodge storefront on Amazon offers our enthusiasts a dedicated, branded, consumer experience where they can shop for their favorite gear and merchandise across multiple categories through a familiar and user-friendly online experience,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand and Interim Chrysler Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “The Dodge brand featured collections also allow our most devoted fans to shop a range of products to align with a wide range of passions, including Brotherhood of Muscle, ’70s Collection and Vintage Garage.”

Fans, including muscle car and race enthusiasts, who embrace the Dodge//SRT lifestyle can shop brand essentials, from apparel and man cave must-haves to toys and video games (including those from the movie franchise “Fast & the Furious”).

Categories include the following:

