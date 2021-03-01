Dodge adds Amazon storefront providing a one-stop shop for brand enthusiasts

The Dodge Store by Amazon officially opened its doors to automotive enthusiasts this week. Dodge//SRT fans can now shop hundreds of options for authentic licensed gear and merchandise across the Amazon storefront beginning today (Monday, 3/1/2021).

“Opening our Dodge storefront on Amazon offers our enthusiasts a dedicated, branded, consumer experience where they can shop for their favorite gear and merchandise across multiple categories through a familiar and user-friendly online experience,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand and Interim Chrysler Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “The Dodge brand featured collections also allow our most devoted fans to shop a range of products to align with a wide range of passions, including Brotherhood of Muscle, ’70s Collection and Vintage Garage.”

Fans, including muscle car and race enthusiasts, who embrace the Dodge//SRT lifestyle can shop brand essentials, from apparel and man cave must-haves to toys and video games (including those from the movie franchise “Fast & the Furious”).

Categories include the following:

SOURCE: Stellantis