Discover the Neckarsulm production site virtually and interactively with AudiStream

Effective immediately, interested parties can now experience the production world of Audi at the Neckarsulm site online and in English via AudiStream. Tour guides accompany the virtual tour and answer questions in real time. One particular highlight: Participants also gain insights into the production processes for the fully electric Audi e-tron GT, which is built in Neckarsulm.

With its expertise in small-series and volume production as well as the large range of derivatives, Audi Neckarsulm is among the Volkswagen Group’s most diverse production location. The company builds the A4, A5 Cabriolet, A6, A7 and A8 and their derivatives at the roughly 1.3 million square meter site. Now you can experience the diversity of the site virtually with the online offer AudiStream. Tour guides present technical highlights and explain how an Audi is made – from the first production steps in the press shop to the final manual operations during final assembly.

AudiStream users can also look over the shoulders of the employees at the Böllinger Höfe. The industrial park some six kilometers away is home to Audi Sport GmbH. The Audi R8 has been built here since 2014. The sports car craft-scale production facility was expanded, upgraded and retooled for the integration of the e-tron GT in 2019. Series production of the fully electric-powered Audi e-tron GT started on schedule in early December 2020. The electric Gran Turismo and the supercar – the two most powerful and fastest production Audi models ever – are built on the same assembly line. This is unique within the Group and transforms small-series production into a highly flexible, high-tech production operation. The e-tron GT will celebrate its world premiere this spring. With AudiStream, participants can take a look at the production of the brand’s first electric sports car and experience its electronic sound right now.

AudiStream: Insights into the world of Audi free of charge

With the online offer “Live at Audi in Neckarsulm”, tour guides share their knowledge from countless on-site plant tours and conduct the virtual tours live from a studio. With the help of video sequences, they explain the production processes, answer individual questions as part of a dialog, and tailor the course of the approximately 20-minute live stream to the wishes and interests of the participants. The offer is not limited to Neckarsulm: The stream “Audi live at the Ingolstadt factory” provides insights into the brand’s production processes at the Ingolstadt site. In the stream “Live Insight Audi Design” the tour guides explain the Audi design philosophy.

Users can book a stream for the time of their choice at www.audi.stream. The offer is free of charge. Fees may be charged for Internet access, however, depending on the selected provider.

Upcoming dates for the online offer AudiStream “Live at Audi in Neckarsulm”:

Wednesday, 27 th January

January Wednesday, 3 rd February

February Wednesday, 10th February

SOURCE: Audi