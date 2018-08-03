Digitization: Porsche intensifies cooperation with universities

What are the expectations of the young people in 2030 for the employer Porsche? Is it possible to provide executives with an app as a personal coach? And what could a digital tool look like to optimize the time-consuming meeting culture? Student teams from the HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management and the private Code University Berlin dealt with these questions around “New Work at Porsche” as part of the “Open Innovation Contest”. The best idea was awarded “BetterMeet”. The digital solution for better structuring and preparation of meetings promises a significant time saving. The new format “Open Innovation Contest” links the students of the partner universities even more closely with the experts of the sports car manufacturer. It is part of a university offensive by Porsche.

“Digitalization, increasing connectivity and e-mobility are changing Porsche significantly. New digital business models also require new employees with a slightly different thinking and approach. With almost 50 percent of the total workforce, the Generation Y represents the bulk of the workforce. That’s why we listen very carefully to what awaits us as an important target group for us as the employer of the future, “says Andreas Haffner, Chief Human Resources Officer at Porsche. It is at least as important for him, “that we communicate to young people through our increased presence and projects at our partner universities, how they can help shape the rapid changes at Porsche and thereby personally develop themselves. Because of course we want to win the best talents for us. ”

The partnership with the Leipzig Business School has existed since 2013. Right from the beginning, the goal was to put projects into practice. An example of this is the insurance offer “Porsche Shield”, which originated from a project work. These are services that are usually not covered by conventional insurance, such as an additional comprehensive insurance for the racetrack. As part of Porsche’s digitization initiatives, the orientation of the chair at HHL has once again been sharpened. Under the direction of Professor dr. Stephan Stubner, Rector of HHL and co-founder of the comparison portal trivago, will focus on “Entrepreneurship in the Digital Age” in the future. Stubner: “Our close cooperation with Porsche has proven itself and has grown. The future managers and junior researchers we train are resourceful and creative partners for product and concept development. We can provide this valuable impact and at the same time promote entrepreneurial thinking in our hands-on projects and strengthen them for the digital transformation. ”

A new feature is the scholarship program for students of the computer science group, which Porsche is launching together with RWTH Aachen University for the winter semester 2018/19. 15 students of the study programs Computer Science B. Sc. und Informatik M. Sc .. The Porsche IT scholarships are awarded within the framework of the RWTH Education Fund and offer not only financial support, but also an own supporting program. This includes specific professional events, but also participation in the general funding program of the education fund with network events, training opportunities and social events.

