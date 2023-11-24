Digital, more luxurious, more efficient: the new Panamera

Porsche revamps the Panamera: the third generation of the sporting luxury sedan is characterised by a wider range of digital features, a fresh and expressive design and a broader spectrum between dynamic performance and driving comfort

More powerful E-Hybrid powertrains (Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 1.7 – 1.2 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 38 – 26 g/km, Electric power consumption* combined (WLTP) 29.9 – 27.5 kWh/100 km, Electric range* combined (WLTP) 76 – 91 km, Electric range* in town (WLTP) 83 – 93 km) and a new high-specification suspension system underline the claim to offer the most dynamic sedan in the segment.

The Porsche Panamera is entering its third model generation. The sports car manufacturer’s luxury sedan emphasises its sporting character with even more powerful drive systems. The profile is enhanced by a fundamentally modernised operating concept and plenty of innovative technology.

These include the new Porsche Active Ride suspension system, which combines a significantly higher level of comfort with the sporting driving characteristics for which Porsche is famous. The integration of the user’s own digital ecosystem into the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) offers new ways of interacting with the car. The technical yet elegant, dynamic design of the new Panamera gives the model line’s attractive proportions a fresh update. A wide range of driver assistance systems and a fundamentally redesigned, driver-centred interior enhance the driving experience.

Superior feel with state-of-the-art suspension systems

The new Panamera already comes with dual-chamber two-valve air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. The two-valve technology separates the rebound and compression stages of the damper control and therefore offers an even wider range between comfort and sportiness: the system noticeably dampens impacts from transverse joints and road damage while at the same time ensuring more body stability in dynamic driving situations. The car’s handling can be further improved thanks to optional all-wheel steering.

In addition, the innovative Porsche Active Ride active suspension system is available as an option for the E-Hybrid models of the new Panamera. This system surpasses other suspension concepts in all relevant parameters and offers an unprecedented range between driving comfort and driving dynamics. The basis for this is newly developed active shock absorbers – also with two-valve technology – each connected to an electrically operated hydraulic pump. This generates a volume flow in the damper according to demand and can therefore build up forces between the body and wheels in a lightning-fast, highly precise and targeted manner, which counteract and almost completely compensate for the forces resulting from the road excitation. A weight-saving single-chamber air-suspension system complements this technology.

The chassis keeps the body of the Panamera flat at all times, even during dynamic braking, steering and acceleration manoeuvres. With a smooth ride, the system absorbs bumps almost completely. In dynamic driving situations, the Porsche Active Ride suspension system ensures a perfect connection to the road thanks to a balanced distribution of wheel loads.

If the corresponding mode is activated, the suspension can overcompensate for pitching and rolling tendencies to reduce the acceleration forces acting on the occupants. In this setting, the new Panamera leans into the corners like a motorcycle would. It pulls the front down when accelerating and the rear when decelerating. When stationary, the Porsche Active Ride suspension system lifts the body to a comfortable entry or exit height.

More E-Performance and comprehensively revamped engines

Porsche offers a total of four efficient E-Hybrid powertrains for the new Panamera, in response to the high demand for this type of drive system. All E-Hybrid variants benefit from greater performance, range and efficiency. The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid is ready at market launch. The heart of its powertrain is a fundamentally revised four-litre V8 turbo engine. The output of the newly developed electric motor is 140 kW (190 PS). Together, they create a system output of 500 kW (680 PS). The system torque reaches an impressive 930 Nm. Porsche integrates the electric motor into the housing of the comprehensively redesigned eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. Dispensing with a separate E-motor housing saves around five kilograms. The integration of the unit into the oil circuit of the transmission also optimises the heat balance of the electric drive unit and allows higher continuous output from the electric motor.

The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid sprints to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 315 km/h. Its battery capacity is now 25.9 kWh. This enables an equivalent electric range of up to 91 kilometres in the combined WLTP cycle or 83–93 km in the city cycle. A new 11 kW on-board AC charger shortens the charging time at suitable charging points to 2 hours and 39 minutes.