Digital First strategy enables Ricardo to “open 2900 new offices”

With the continued spread of Coronavirus, Ricardo’s highest priority is in protecting the health, safety and well-being of employees, customers and other commercial partners. The company aims to do its utmost to help limit the spread of the virus in the communities in which it is located and its employees live. To this end, Ricardo fully supports the efforts of governments around the world to ‘flatten the curve’ of epidemic to promote the best health outcomes for the communities affected.

At the same time, Ricardo has been implementing it’s ‘digital first’ strategy’ is committed to ensuring that its service to its global customer base continues with the minimum possible interruption.

“Almost all of our employees around the world whose work enables them to operate remotely, are now able to operate from home using lap tops and secure internet connections,” commented Ricardo CEO Dave Shemmans, “while those operating our state of the art test facilities remain in operation by staff adhering to strict social distancing guidelines. This digital first, distributed delivery business model enables us to continue developing and providing game-changing technology for our customers. As of today, in effect we have opened 2900 new Ricardo offices in the homes of our employees. In this way Ricardo is both fully supporting the continued efforts of the nations in which we operate to supress the spread of the Coronavirus, while also ensuring that our world-class team is able to continue to deliver on it’s efforts to create a cleaner and more sustainable future for us all.”

SOURCE: Ricardo