DHL takes green logistics to the next level with Formula 1® launching a first truck fleet powered by biofuel to reduce carbon footprint

DHL adds 18 new trucks now running on biofuel for all European races this season

DHL and Formula 1® are taking sustainable logistics to new heights within their partnership for the last years with a new initiative this season. DHL is introducing its first truck fleet running on biofuel, deploying 18 new trucks this season to support Formula 1® in its goal of becoming Net Zero by 2030. The new trucks, capable of running on HVO100 drop-in fuel (hydrotreated vegetable oil1), will be delivering at all European Formula 1 races in 2023. By doing so, each truck can reduce carbon emissions of minimum 60%2 when compared to standard fuels, with great potential for higher savings.

“Our partnership with Formula 1 also showcases our shared dedication to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint. We consistently strive to make logistics more sustainable, and we are excited to introduce the inaugural fleet of trucks, running on a sustainable fuel this year,” says Arjan Sissing, Head of Global Brand Marketing at Deutsche Post DHL Group. “As an industry leader in green logistics, the 18 trucks further contribute to a lower emission DHL fleet, where we show to our fans and customers that it is possible to bring the excitement of Formula 1 races around the world in a sustainable way.”

The new trucks reduce carbon emissions while maintaining the same level of performance in terms of load capacity and travel distance as their diesel counterparts. Also, the handling of biofuel is safer than bunkering diesel from an environmental and security perspective. Paul Fowler, Head of DHL Motorsports Logistics adds: “Each truck can therefore transport up to 40 tons and travel up to 3,500 kilometers per 1,000 liter tank. For the European F1 leg the trucks run entirely on HVO100, which is a second-generation biofuel, meeting the standard EN15940 for paraffin fuels, as well as a drop-in fuel.” By using HVO100, Deutsche Post DHL Group adheres to the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive. Due to their significant sustainability impact, DHL and Formula 1 are planning to expand the use of these sustainably powered trucks in the coming years, as part of their ongoing efforts to minimize their environmental footprint.

“We operate on a global scale and DHL plays a critical role in delivering the races and helping us address the logistical impact we have as a World Championship” says Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1®. “Together we are continually looking for more sustainable solutions, and through innovations such as the biofueled trucks we’re able to take significant steps forward in reducing our carbon emissions and achieving our sustainability goal of being Net Zero by 2030. It is wonderful to see partners like DHL share the same drive and commitment to creating a more sustainable Formula 1.”

Creating a more environmentally sustainable future has been a key part of the partnership and DHL and F1® have actively taken steps to reduce their carbon footprint. This includes testing more advanced technologies for the future, leveraging multimodal transport solutions, including overland and ocean freight, and using more Boeing 777 aircrafts, which reduce carbon emissions by 18% compared to traditional aircraft, the 747. DHL also equips its trucks with GPS to monitor fuel consumption and optimize routes. This season, the DHL motorsport team will cover around 150,000km, transporting up to 1,400 tons of freight per race. In addition to the race cars, tires, spare parts, and fuel, broadcasting and hospitality equipment are also transported to the desired destination. DHL also provides comprehensive track and trace of the cargo while in transit, as well as custom brokerage, pickup, and customs clearance services.

As part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s Sustainability Roadmap to accelerate sustainable business by 2030, the company is investing €7 billion in clean logistics operations to reduce emissions. The funds will focus on sustainable aviation fuels, road fleet electrification, and climate-neutral building design. The introduction of sustainable fuels on long haul road transport is also included in this investment plan.

1 HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) is a renewable fuel made of vegetable oils, used cooking oils, residues, and animal fat.

2 The number depends on the origin of feedstock used during production, measured over a well-to-wheel cycle, according to Total Energies.

SOURCE: DHL