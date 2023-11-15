DHL Supply Chain introduces Green Transport Policy to set a global sustainability standard for its transport fleet

The primary goal is to make substantial reductions in carbon emissions in line with the Group's Sustainability Roadmap.

Bonn – DHL Supply Chain is rolling out a global Green Transport Policy signaling a pivotal move in its future investments towards decarbonized transport solutions. The primary goal is to make substantial reductions in carbon emissions in line with the Group’s Sustainability Roadmap. Transport services are one of the key contributors to the company’s emissions footprint and it strives to set the standard for a greener future. The policy provides guidance on the most suitable greener alternative based on factors such as availability, infrastructure, and cost per market.

As an initial move, DHL Supply Chain will transition around 2,000 of its vehicles from conventional combustion engines to greener alternatives, including hydrotreated vegetable oil, biogas, electric or hydrogen. Over the next three years, DHL Supply Chain’s commitment to an additional investment of 200 million euros in fossil fuel alternatives promises to reduce close to 300,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, marking a resolute step toward environmental sustainability and reduced carbon emissions. These savings are equivalent to offsetting the CO2 emissions produced by 2,200 trucks, each driving a daily distance of 500 kilometers, over the course of one year. At the outset, this new policy takes investments in 17 countries with the highest emissions footprint.

“These countries collectively account for 94% of the emissions from our own fleet within the transportation sector. Our ambitious target is to have a 30% share of sustainable drives and fuels across our own fleet by the end of 2026, taking advantage of the potential of eco-friendly fuel alternatives through our pioneering Green Transport Policy. In doing so, we are not only setting a new industry standard but also underscoring our unwavering commitment to future generations,” emphasizes Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain. “Furthermore, by extending an invitation to our customers to join us on this transformative journey and to actively support green road transportation, we provide them with a powerful tool to make their supply chains greener.”

DHL Supply Chain recently announced its plan to deploy a substantial fleet of biomethane trucks throughout Ireland as part of its Green Transport Policy. They have also committed to a decade-long agreement for investment in domestic biomethane energy production. DHL is poised to unveil additional upcoming projects and announcements soon.

