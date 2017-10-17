Denso to exhibit newest mobility technologies, virtual reality experiences at 45th Tokyo Motor Show

DENSO Corporation will offer immersive exhibits at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center, commonly known as Tokyo Big Sight, from Friday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 5.

DENSO is committed to developing the core technologies that are required to improve mobility in the future, and had identified three priority fields: “DENSO Automated Driving,” “DENSO Efficient Driving,” and “DENSO Connected Driving.”

At the event, DENSO will present its vision for these key technology fields using a wireless and mobile virtual reality system and by displaying a mock-up car featuring DENSO’s latest innovations. The company will hold a press conference to unveil its vision.

DENSO will be also offering three unique and immersive experience at the event. These include:

A virtual reality demonstration titled “Future Tech Lab – Three Secrets of Future Vehicles” where visitors can see DENSO’s latest technology developments firsthand.*

A comprehensive explanation of DENSO products that are incorporated into vehicles on the road today that cannot be seen directly via a mock-up car located at the DENSO booth.

TOKYO CONNECTED LAB 2017, which consists of exhibits based on the organizer’s theme of this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, DENSO will demonstrate its approach in the fields of connected mobility; namely, vehicles to vehicles, vehicles to people, and vehicles to society.

Press conference details

Date and Time: Thursday, Oct. 26, 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.

Speaker: Koji Arima, President and CEO, DENSO Corporation

DENSO Exhibit Locations

Tokyo Motor Show: E6203, East Hall 6

TOKYO CONNECTED LAB 2017: TCL05, West Hall 4

DENSO Website for Tokyo Motor Show

* The Future Tech Lab will set a limit on the number of participants for each demonstration and have height and other safety requirements. Reservation tickets will be distributed at DENSO’s booth.

