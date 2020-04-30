DENSO announces year-end financial results

Consolidated revenue totaled 5,153.5 billion yen (US$47.6 billion), a 3.9 percent decrease from the previous year

   April 30th, 2020

DENSO, the world’s second largest mobility supplier, today announced its global financial results for its fiscal year 2019, ending March 31, 2020:

  • Consolidated revenue totaled 5,153.5 billion yen (US$47.6 billion), a 3.9 percent decrease from the previous year.
  • Consolidated operating profit totaled 61.1 billion yen (US$563.8 million), an 80.7 percent decrease from the previous year.
  • Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled 68.1 billion yen (US$628.6 million), a 73.2 percent decrease from the previous year.

“Revenue decreased due to a decline in vehicle production and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Operating profit decreased due to factors such as quality cost provisions, as well as effects from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Koji Arima, president and CEO of DENSO Corporation.

In Japan, despite a production volume increase, currency exchange loss led to a decrease in revenue to 3,263.5 billion yen (US$30.1 billion), a 0.1 percent decrease from the previous year. Operating profit decreased 214.8 billion yen (US$2.0 Billion) to an operating loss of 88.8 billion yen (US$819.4 million), a 170.4 percent reduction from the previous year, due to quality improvement efforts and COVID-19 effects.

In North America, market slowdown led to a decrease in revenue to 1,176.3 billion yen (US$10.9 billion), a 3.0 percent decrease from the previous year. Operating profit totaled 23.5 billion yen (US$217.1 million), a 20.6 percent decrease from the previous year due to the production volume decrease, increases in expenses for R&D and investments to expand electrification production capabilities.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: DENSO

