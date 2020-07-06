DENSO: Announcement of absorption-type merger (simplified merger and short-form merger) of a wholly-owned subsidiary (DENSO IT Solutions Inc.)

DENSO Corporation (the “Company”) hereby announces that it has resolved to merge its wholly-owned subsidiary DENSO IT Solutions Inc. (“DENSO IT Solutions”) into the Company through an absorption-type merger, effective October 1, 2020, at a board of directors meeting held today.

Please note that the disclosed items and details are partially omitted because the merger is a simplified merger of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary.

1. Purpose of merger

The Company established DENSO IT Solutions (former company name: DENSO ISM Corporation) in October 2001. However, there is an urgent need to promote the company-wide digitalization strategy and facilitate utilization and application of data.

Accordingly, the Company will integrate DENSO IT Solutions and enhance in-house cooperation in order to maximize the speed and performance of operations and accelerate digital transformation.

2. Summary of merger

(1) Schedule of merger

July 6, 2020 Resolution by the board of directors on the conclusion of the merger agreement July 6, 2020 Conclusion of the merger agreement October 1, 2020 Effective date of the merger (planned)

Note: For the Company, this merger is a simplified merger stipulated in Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act. For DENSO IT Solutions, this merger is a short-form merger stipulated in Article 784, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Thus, both companies will proceed with the merger without obtaining approval for the merger agreement from the shareholders meeting.

(2) Method of merger

This will be an absorption-type merger in which the Company will be the surviving company and DENSO IT Solutions will be the absorbed company.

(3) Details of allotment related to the merger

There is no pertinent matter.

(4) Handling of share options and bonds with share options of the absorbed company

DENSO IT Solutions does not issue share options or bonds with share options.

3. Overview of the companies involved in the merger (as of March 31, 2020)

Surviving company Absorbed company Name DENSO Corporation DENSO IT Solutions Location 1-1 Showa-cho, Kariya, Aichi, Japan 1-1 Showa-cho, Kariya, Aichi, Japan Title and name of the representative Koji Arima, President and CEO Tomoaki Shirai, President and CEO Description of business Manufacture and sales of automotive components Planning, development, maintenance, operation, and consulting of information systems, information network systems, and security systems Capital 187,457 million yen 80 million yen Established December 1949 October 2001 Shares outstanding 787,944,951 shares 5,500 shares Fiscal year-end March 31 March 31 Major shareholders and percentage of shares held Toyota Motor Corporation 24.38%

Toyota Industries Corporation 8.95%

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) 6.70%

Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. 4.29%

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) 4.16% DENSO Corporation 100.00%

Financial position and operating performance in the previous business year The Company

(consolidated, IFRS) DENSO IT Solutions

(non-consolidated, Japanese GAAP) Fiscal year-end March 2020 Fiscal year-end March 2020 Total shareholders’ equity 3,558,869 million yen Net assets 1,650 million yen Total assets 5,651,801 million yen Total assets 4,298 million yen Equity attributable to owners of the parent company per share 4,384.14 yen Net assets per share 299,992.54 yen Revenue 5,153,476 million yen Sales 12,004 million yen Operating profit 61,078 million yen Operating profit 1,141 million yen Profit before tax 89,631 million yen Profit before tax 1,146 million yen Profit attributable to owners of the parent company 68,099 million yen Net income 749 million yen Basic earnings per share 87.89 yen Earnings per share 136,241.92 yen

4. Status of the Company after the merger

The Company’s name, location, title and name of the representative, description of business, capital, and fiscal year-end will not change after the merger.

5. Impact on business performance

The impact of this merger on the Company’s business performance is negligible on both the consolidated and non-consolidated basis. The forecast of business performance on the consolidated basis for the year ending March 2021 is yet to be determined due to the difficulty of making reasonable forecasts amid the spread of Covid-19. We will disclose the forecast as soon as it is ready.

