Daniel Cortina appointed as Director of Quality of SEAT S.A.

SEAT S.A. has appointed Daniel Cortina as new Director of Quality. He will take up his position as of tomorrow December 1st and will report directly to Wayne Griffiths, CEO of SEAT and CUPRA. Cortina will assume the post previously held by Joaquín Serra, who is retiring after 35 years in the Volkswagen Group.

Cortina joined SEAT S.A. in 1999 as technical project leader in the R&D Department and, after nine years in the role, he was appointed Product Manager A-Segment. From 2013 to 2016 he assumed the position of Model Series Leader A-Entry & Budget Car in Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg, from which he moved to the position of Director of Project Management for SEAT and CUPRA’s headquarters in Martorell, a position he has held to date. In the last five years, Cortina has played a key role in the launch of iconic models such as the CUPRA Formentor and the CUPRA Born and the new Leon family.

The new Director of Quality has a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from ESEIAAT UPC (Polytechnic University of Catalonia), in addition to another Mechanical Engineering degree from the same university. He also holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from ESADE Business School in Barcelona.

“Daniel Cortina has developed a great work as a leader and manager of SEAT and CUPRA car projects. It is a source of pride to see people as skilled as Dani develop successful careers within the Group, proving the opportunities provided by the company in recognition of effort and talent. He will lead a key area for the development of the new electric models that we will launch in the coming years,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of SEAT and CUPRA.

A long career at the Volkswagen Group

Joaquín Serra, SEAT’s S.A.’s Quality Director until now, has held this position for the last seven years. Griffiths thanked him for his many years of commitment to the company. “Joaquín has dedicated 35 years to the Volkswagen Group. It is worth highlighting his role as head of quality in the last seven years, in a period of growth for SEAT and the launch of the CUPRA brand. I would like to thank Joaquín for all his years of dedication to the company and wish him all the best in the new phase of his life.”

SOURCE: SEAT