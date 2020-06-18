Dana launches $100 million tack-on senior notes offering

Dana Incorporated (“Dana” or the “Company”) today announced that it is commencing, subject to market conditions, a registered offering of an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of its existing 5.375% Senior Notes due 2027. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; Barclays Capital Inc.; BMO Capital Markets Corp.; BofA Securities; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; Mizuho Securities USA LLC; RBC Capital Markets, LLC; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.; Citizens Capital Markets, Inc. and Commerz Markets LLC are acting as joint-bookrunning managers in the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 5, 2019, and pursuant to a preliminary prospectus supplement, which will also be filed with the SEC.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Dana