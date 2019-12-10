Dana highlights expanded capabilities for Indian construction market at EXCON 2019

Lineup Includes New Spicer® Electrified™ Technologies for Compact Equipment

Dana Incorporated today announced the company’s growing support for the Indian construction industry, including new technologies, enhanced local engineering capabilities, and additional manufacturing and distribution facilities.

Exhibiting at EXCON 2019 this week, Dana is showcasing numerous drive systems for diesel, hybrid-, and electric-powered construction equipment.

“India is one of the largest industrial markets in the world, making it a key region for supporting our customers through a larger global footprint and deeper e-Mobility expertise,” said Aziz Aghili, president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies. “The comprehensive range of innovations we are featuring at EXCON 2019 reflects our investments to expand our world-class engineering, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities in India.”

Drive and Motion Technologies for Construction

Dana offers drive and motion technologies for compact construction equipment that demonstrate the company’s support for a wide range of applications and vehicle energy strategies. At EXCON 2019, Dana is presenting complete drive systems for compactors that include Spicer® axles, Spicer® Torque-Hub® wheel drives, and Brevini® hydraulic motors.

Additionally, Dana is presenting a complete range of products for diesel-, hybrid-, and electric-powered aerial work platforms (AWPs), wheel loaders, and self-loading mixers.

Dana supports the construction market with Spicer drive technologies for vehicles powered by internal-combustion engines. Dana then seamlessly packages advanced drivetrain solutions into current vehicle architectures through products that include Ashwoods® motor and generator solutions for hybrid configurations and Spicer® Electrified™ innovations for electric-powered equipment.

Dana also supplies a wide selection of Brevini® Electrified™ motion products optimized for the unique power distribution requirements of hybrid and electric off-highway vehicles.

Dana’s Growing Presence in India

Dana has been a leading Tier-One supplier to vehicle manufacturers in India for more than 50 years, and the company has taken numerous steps recently to expand its capabilities in the region.

A series of strategic acquisitions has added significant Asian manufacturing capacity, supplemented local engineering and customer support, and fortified the company’s expertise in managing complex global development programs. More than 5,000 employees work at Dana’s 17 facilities in India, including two global technology centers.

Dana at EXCON 2019

Dana is exhibiting a full range of drive and motion technologies for the construction industry in hall 3, stands B113 and B114 at the EXCON 2019 exhibition. For more information, visit www.dana.com/offhighway.

SOURCE: Dana