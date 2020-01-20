Dana equips 2020 award-winning vehicles, including North American car and truck of the year

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its innovative technologies are featured on the 2020 Chevrolet® Corvette® Stingray® and the 2020 Jeep® Gladiator®, this year’s North American Car and Truck of the Year, respectively.

Dana’s technologies also equip eight of the Wards® 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems, and eight of Car and Driver’s 10Best.

“These awards are the culmination of the hard work and commitment of our customers to deliver the most innovative, efficient, powerful, and highest quality vehicles,” said James Kamsickas, chairman and CEO of Dana Incorporated. “Dana is proud to play a part in providing industry leading solutions that deliver maximum performance and value to some of the most recognizable brands and vehicles of 2020.”

North America Car and Truck of the Year

The 2020 Jeep® Gladiator, named North American Truck of the Year and included on Car and Driver’s 10Best Cars and Trucks, is outfitted with Dana 44™ Advantek® front and rear axles, Spicer® front and rear propshafts, and various gaskets.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which was selected as the North American Car of the Year and was named to Car and Driver’s 10Best Cars and Trucks, features Dana’s thermal and sealing solutions, including thermal-acoustical protective shielding (TAPS), water charged air cooler (WCAC), engine and transmission oil coolers, and various gaskets.

2020 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems

Dana technologies were featured on eight of the 2020 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems, including the:

BMW® M340i 3.0L DOHC Turbocharged I-6 equipped with a WCAC;

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 6.2L OHV V-8, which includes TAPS, WCAC, engine and transmission oil coolers;

Ford® Mustang® 2.3L DOHC High Performance Turbo 4-Cyl., equipped with TAPS, engine and transmission oil coolers, and valve stem seals;

GMC® Sierra® 3.0L DOHC Turbodiesel I-6, featuring a diesel fuel cooler;

Honda® Accord® Hybrid 2.0L DOHC Atkinson i-VTEC® 4-Cyl./HEV, equipped with a cylinder-head cover module;

Mercedes-Benz® GLE450 3.0L DOHC 48V Turbo I-6, featuring an engine oil cooler; and

Ram® 1500 3.6L DOHC 48V eTorque V-6, which includes a transmission active warm-up unit.

Car and Driver’s 10Best

