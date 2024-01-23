Dana earns ‘Top Employer 2024’ awards in 16 countries, regional distinction for Europe, North America

Dana Incorporated announced today that the company was recognized as a "Top Employer 2024" in 16 countries in which it operates

The company was also selected as a Top Employer across Europe and North America due to overall cross-country performance in those regions.

According to the Top Employer Institute, the respected award recognizes companies for drivers of high performance, including employee development, well-being and work environment, talent acquisition, inclusion, and engagement.

Dana’s operations in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Spain earned Top Employer honors for the first time, joining company facilities in Belgium, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States for having a people-focused culture. These countries account for more than 90 percent of the company’s sales and employees.

“At Dana, we place people at the center of everything we do,” said Maureen Pittenger, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Dana. “Being recognized as a Top Employer across so many different countries demonstrates Dana’s passion in cultivating a collaborative and inclusive culture where all our people have opportunities to thrive.”

SOURCE: Dana