Daimler Trucks North America opens order books for industry-leading all-electric Freightliner eCascadia and eM2

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced that the Freightliner eCascadia and Freightliner eM2 are now available to order. The eCascadia and eM2 are the first all-electric trucks from the company, and are the longest-range commercial battery electric vehicles in customer hands in North America today.

“From reveal of proof of concept in 2018, to a demonstration fleet that’s in the hands of real customers, running real freight in the real world, to today’s moment where we are ready to formally welcome the nation’s fleets to all-electric freight movement, the entire team at Daimler Trucks North America is incredibly proud of our progress,” said Richard Howard, senior vice president, on-highway sales and marketing, DTNA. “Moreover, we are very excited to take this next important step into the future of carbon-neutral freight transportation with our great customers and dealers.”

With the opening of the order books to customers, market-leading Freightliner and DTNA are getting ready for start of production in late 2022. In addition, customers can benefit from an integrated approach that enables them to select and specify, as an additional service, the resources of an eConsulting team that will assist and advise on the holistic ecosystem needed to integrate battery electric vehicles into their fleets. And thanks to the large and dedicated network of Freightliner dealers, the company is prepared to support the end-to-end process of fleet electrification.

At start of production, both Freightliner battery electric models will come equipped with industry-leading technology from Detroit®, a brand at the forefront of delivering purposeful innovation to help fleets realize the lowest total cost of ownership through the highest levels of performance, quality, efficiency, and uptime. Detroit technologies included in the series-production eCascadia and eM2 are: the all-new Detroit ePowertrain; the Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems; and the advanced telematics service of Detroit Connect.

Comprised of an eAxle design and available with a single or dual motor system, the Detroit ePowertrain offers up to 23,000 lb-ft of torque, giving it ample power for the eCascadia’s GCWR of 82,000 lbs. And with maximum range specifications in excess of 230 miles on a full charge for the medium-duty eM2 and 250 miles for the Class 8 eCascadia tractor, both trucks are uniquely suited for a wide variety of applications.

Added Howard, “Powered by Detroit, customers who order a Freightliner eCascadia or eM2, stand to benefit from not only the best technologies in the industry, but the best customer experience as well.”

In lead-up to series production of the eCascadia and eM2, and in cooperation with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (Bay Area AQMD) who financially supported pilot fleets, Freightliner has placed 38 trucks into operation with fleets covering a variety of applications, including drayage, regional and local pickup and delivery, and food and beverage delivery. Nearly 750,000 collective miles have been accumulated on the early Freightliner electric fleet to-date, providing valuable data, and customer and driver perspective to Freightliner and DTNA, while allowing myriad customers to test electrification integration into their own fleet operations.

Added Rakesh Aneja, head of eMobility at DTNA, “We extend our sincere gratitude to the teams at the South Coast and Bay Area AQMDs. We are glad to have the collaboration and support of these valuable entities, without whom it would have taken much longer to reach the precipice of seeing series-produced battery electric commercial vehicles on the road.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the customers who have been testing the eCascadia and eM2 through the Freightliner Electric Innovation Fleet and Customer Experience Fleets,” said Howard. “These are the largest demonstrator electric fleets ever seen in the industry, and the valuable collaboration, feedback loop and cooperation with our many valued customers, has translated directly into a more versatile, more durable, and more reliable product packed with purposeful innovation to benefit them and their operations.”

SOURCE: Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)