Daimler Truck with newly elected labor representatives on the Supervisory Board

170 delegates elected the labor representatives for the supervisory boards of Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Truck Holding AG

On 22 November 2022, the Assembly of Delegates elected the labor representatives for the supervisory boards of Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Truck Holding AG. The indirect, two-stage election procedure first provides for the election of electoral men and women, the delegates. These then elect the members of the supervisory board.

Eight of the ten previous members, including Michael Brecht, Chairman of the General Works Council, were confirmed in office by the approximately 170 delegates. Newly elected to both supervisory boards was Andrea Seidel, Vice Chairwoman of the Group and General Executive Employees’ Committee, as successor to Harald Dorn. Andrea Seidel holds a leading position in the IT sector and is responsible, among other things, for the development of a truck IT infrastructure and cyber security. Harald Dorn did not stand for re-election to the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG and Daimler Truck AG, nor did Frank Trampedach and Florence Göckeritz stand for re-election to the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck AG.

Raymond Curry, President of the United Auto Workers International Union (UAW), is also a new member of both boards. He succeeds Claudia Peter, the first authorised representative of IG Metall Gaggenau, who no longer stood as a candidate for both supervisory boards. Raymond Curry looks back on many years of experience in trade union work and has been a member of the UAW Executive Board since 2014. He was also already a member of the supervisory board at the former Daimler AG (now: Mercedes-Benz Group AG).

Carmen Klitzsch-Müller and Andrea Reith were also newly elected to the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck AG. They have already been members of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG since 2021 and were also re-elected to this body.

Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Truck Holding AG: “In the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck, we have attached great importance to dialogue and solution-oriented cooperation from the very beginning. Shareholder and employee representatives pursue a common goal: a sustainably successful and economically strong Daimler Truck – for the benefit of customers, shareholders, employees and society as a whole. This credo must shape our actions. I congratulate the newly elected and re-elected representatives of the employee side on their election to the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck and look forward to further cooperation in our common task.”

“Andrea Seidel and Ray Curry bring not only a breath of fresh air, but also a lot of experience and a wide range of knowledge to the Supervisory Board. With Ray Curry we also have an influential labor representative from the U.S., where Daimler Truck has a strong footprint in the truck and bus business. I look forward to a successful cooperation with the two new members. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and the employee bench, I would like to thank Claudia Peter and Harald Dorn as well as Florence Göckeritz and Frank Trampedach most sincerely for their outstanding commitment and exemplary, constructive and cooperative collaboration,” says Michael Brecht, the previous Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Truck Holding AG.

The employee side of the supervisory board is composed of six employees of the company, three trade union representatives and one representative for the executive staff. These are elected in three ballots. In addition to the two elected union representatives, the six elected employees are also IG Metall members. Through the supervisory board, the employee representatives have the opportunity to help shape the company’s strategy and influence important decisions.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck