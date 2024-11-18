Daimler Truck receives funding for fuel cell trucks from German federal and state governments

Dr. Volker Wissing (Federal Minister for Digital and Transport and Federal Minister of Justice), Daniela Schmitt (State Minister for Economics, Transport, Agriculture and Viticulture of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate) and Dr. Andre Baumann (State Secretary at the Ministry for the Environment, Climate and Energy Sector of the State of Baden-Württemberg) jointly handed over the notice of funding to Karin Rådström, CEO of Daimler Truck

The Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) and the federal states of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate approve funding totaling € 226 million for the development, small-series production and customer deployment (operation and maintenance) of 100 fuel cell trucks. The application had been subject to extensive review, also by the European Commission. Today, Dr. Volker Wissing (Federal Minister for Digital and Transport and Federal Minister of Justice) was joined by Daniela Schmitt (State Minister for Economics, Transport, Agriculture and Viticulture of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate) and Dr. Andre Baumann (State Secretary at the Ministry for the Environment, Climate and Energy Sector of the State of Baden-Württemberg) in handing over the notice of funding to Karin Rådström, CEO of Daimler Truck, at the Daimler Truck Test and Development Center in Wörth am Rhein.

Karin Rådström, CEO of Daimler Truck: “The approval of funding for the development and small series production of 100 fuel cell trucks is an important boost for the use of hydrogen in road freight transportation. This funding is therefore a strong signal not only for Daimler Truck but for the entire commercial vehicle industry.”

Dr. Volker Wissing, Federal Minister for Digital and Transport and Federal Minister of Justice: “Sustainable transportation with hydrogen-powered trucks is already possible today. Daimler Truck is the first European manufacturer to produce a series-production truck that uses liquid hydrogen – and thus provide an important impulse for the commercial use of hydrogen technology in road freight transportation. I am pleased that my ministry is supporting the project together with Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate with a total of € 226 million. With the deployment of the new fuel cell trucks, we are gaining important insights for the future mix of drive technologies enabling sustainable freight transport.”

Daniela Schmitt, State Minister for Economics, Transport, Agriculture and Viticulture of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate: “Today is a good day for the future of the Wörth plant, a good day for Rhineland-Palatinate as a hub for industry and innovation and a good day for the international competitiveness of the commercial vehicle industry in Southwest Germany. The development and production of 100 fuel cell trucks is an impulse for the future of the commercial vehicle industry here from Wörth to the world.”

Dr. Andre Baumann, State Secretary at the Ministry for the Environment, Climate and Energy Sector, says: “Together we can achieve great things, together we can advance climate protection: I am pleased that this extensive IPCEI project has materialized and will drive forward the ramp up of hydrogen also in the important sector of heavy-duty transportation. The federal state of Baden-Württemberg is pleased to participate in the funding of this innovative project with up to € 50 million.”

On the path to decarbonize transportation with hydrogen-powered trucks, Daimler Truck had filed an application for funding in 2021 for the development of fuel cell trucks and small series customer deployment in long-distance transportation. Daimler Truck will now receive around two thirds of the total eligible amount put forward in the IPCEI-funding application. Daimler Truck will continue to carry a significant part of the total investment in the development of fuel cell trucks on its own.

The funding project, created within the framework of the European Union’s IPCEI (Important Project of Common European Interest) Hydrogen program, covers both vehicle and production-related activities. In addition to the development and build-up of the vehicles, the funding will also be used for feasibility studies with regard to the hydrogen value chain as well as investments in required production facilities and processes in preparation for planned series production. Key components are set to be assembled at various German production sites and made available for final assembly. Kassel (electric drive axle) and Mannheim (“Tech Tower”) are two of the involved plants, while the fuel cells are planned to come from cellcentric’s pilot production in Esslingen and are set to be assembled into a twin-system at the Gaggenau plant. Final assembly of the next generation fuel cell trucks is set to take place at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth and the trucks are expected to go into operation at various customers from the end of 2026 onwards.

Liquid hydrogen enables a range of 1,000 kilometers and more

In their funding assessment, the European Commission identified at an early stage that there was no comparable venture to this project’s deployment of liquid hydrogen, which was positively highlighted within the scope of the IPCEI criteria. In its liquid aggregate state, the energy carrier has a significantly higher energy density in comparison to gaseous hydrogen. This means that more hydrogen can be transported, significantly increasing the range and ultimately enabling comparable performance to a conventional diesel truck. In addition, transportation efforts can be significantly reduced with liquid hydrogen. Moreover, liquid hydrogen tanks offer cost and weight advantages compared to compressed gaseous hydrogen. Thus, the use of liquid hydrogen enables a higher payload, among other benefits. This makes the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck just as suitable for flexible and demanding long-haul road transportation as conventional diesel trucks. In September 2023, Daimler Truck successfully demonstrated this, when a public road approved prototype of the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck completed the #HydrogenRecordRun, covering 1,047 km with one tank filling of liquid hydrogen on board. The fuel cell trucks funded under the IPCEI are set to enter customer operations with this tried-and-tested liquid hydrogen technology.

Small series is part of extensive trials of fuel-cell trucks.

A non-binding prospect of funding issued in 2022 enabled Daimler Truck to start measures early. Since then, first prototypes of our fuel cell truck were built and five customers are currently already deploying these trucks in initial customer trials, gaining experience with fuel cell vehicles. The five semi-trailer tractors are deployed in different long-haul applications on specific routes in Germany and are refueled at two liquid hydrogen filling stations (sLH2 in Wörth am Rhein and one in the Duisburg area. Daimler Truck and its partner companies are thus creating a lighthouse project, demonstrating that decarbonized transportation with hydrogen-fueled trucks is already possible today.

It is anticipated that the 100 IPCEI-funded fuel cell trucks will be delivered from the end of 2026 onwards. However, for the transformation towards sustainable transportation to succeed, it will be necessary in the coming years to ensure the build-up of an international refueling infrastructure and a sufficient supply of cost-competitive green liquid hydrogen.

Daimler Truck is consistently pursuing a dual-track strategy with hydrogen and battery-powered vehicles.

As one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, Daimler Truck has committed itself to the Paris Climate Protection Agreement. The objective is to offer only new vehicles that are CO2-neutral in driving operation in our global core markets (Europe, USA, Japan) by 2039. Battery-electric trucks are the ideal choice for distribution haulage and, in the case of the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600, for long-distance haulage with regular deployment on plannable routes with suitable distances and charging options. Trucks with fuel cells can be a better solution especially for very flexible and particularly demanding deployments in heavy-duty transportation and long-distance haulage. In addition, the availability of appropriate infrastructure and sufficient green electricity are crucial for a successful transition to CO2-neutral technologies. Daimler Truck is convinced that rapid and cost-improved coverage of this energy demand can only be achieved with both technologies.

