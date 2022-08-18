Daimler Truck presents next generation eCanter at IAA Transportation

Newly developed successor to FUSO eCanter celebrates European premiere at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover from September 20-25

Daimler Truck AG subsidiary Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC, “FUSO”) will present the next generation of its FUSO eCanter at the IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover from September 20-25. Like its small-series produced predecessor, the all new battery-electric light-duty truck is the ideal companion for a wide range of applications – from inner-city distribution to landscaping, municipal applications, towing services and even some construction duties. The presentation of the Next Generation eCanter in Hanover coincides with its European premiere.

In addition to its wide range of applications, the Next Generation eCanter is characterized by its overall ecological and economical concept. The introduction of the Next Generation eCanter is an important milestone on the way to Daimler Truck’s CO 2 -neutral vehicle fleet. The company aims to sell only vehicles that are CO 2 -neutral in operation in the triad markets of Europe, North America, and Japan from 2039 onwards.

New variants for different customer needs

The Next Generation eCanter is the development result of around five years of successful worldwide customer operations as part of a small series production.

The vehicle offers customers a wide selection of different variants, therefore enabling even more variability for different applications than before. The vehicle is compatible with various bodies, covering almost all industry-relevant requirements of customers in the light-duty truck segment between 4.25 and 8.55 tons and will thus make an even greater contribution to locally emission-free inner-city transport in the future.

Years of experience in worldwide operations

Since the launch of the eCanter in 2017, Daimler Truck subsidiary FUSO has been considered a pioneer in the electrification of trucks and has been working consistently on the implementation of sustainable, CO 2 -neutral transport solutions. The eCanter is Daimler Truck’s first fully electric light-duty truck produced in small series. Particularly in urban use, the locally emission-free vehicle shows its strengths in reducing noise and vibrations compared to conventionally powered trucks. Customers appreciate this on inner-city routes, especially when the truck is used at night and in the early morning hours.

Around the globe, several hundred eCanter are now in customer operations – including some of Europe’s largest logistics companies. In Europe alone, the eCanter is now sold in 13 markets. In Europe, Japan, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, the trucks have covered a total of about 5 million kilometers – fully electric and therefore locally emission-free.

The Next Generation eCanter is waiting in the wings to build on this success story. The successor benefits from the continuous cooperation with eCanter customers from a wide range of markets over the past years. Customer feedback, as well as a continuous evaluation of data such as driving and loading times, freight, topography and temperature, helped align the Next Generation eCanter even better with the requirements of actual everyday transport. The vehicle will be manufactured at FUSO plants in Tramagal (Portugal) and Kawasaki (Japan).

SOURCE: Daimler Truck