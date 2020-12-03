Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum and US economist and publicist Jeremy Rifkin discuss the future of hydrogen

In the current episode of Transportation Matters, the CEO podcast of Daimler Trucks & Buses, Martin Daum speaks with Jeremy Rifkin who is considered a visionary for the “hydrogen economy”. Both exchange views on the role of hydrogen as the energy carrier of the future. In Rifkin’s opinion the third industrial revolution has only just begun.

Rifkin is convinced that “hydrogen is the most basic element in the universe and the perfect energy storage solution.” The time has come for hydrogen, if sufficient electricity can be won from solar energy to split water by electrolysis. The hydrogen produced in this way can then be used as a sustainable source of energy – this is how the founder and chairman of the Foundation on Economic Trends describes hydrogen-related developments.

For more than 30 years, Daimler has been working on drive technologies based on hydrogen. In the second half of the 2020s, Daimler Trucks & Buses wants to extend its series production portfolio to include electrically powered fuel cell trucks. The aim is for them to run on liquid hydrogen.

SOURCE: Daimler