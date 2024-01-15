Daimler Truck again increases Group unit sales in 2023

Daimler Truck again with increased Group unit sales in 2023: 526,053 units (2022: 520,291 units)

Daimler Truck once again increased its unit sales worldwide in 2023 despite supply bottlenecks in important regions. 526,053 trucks and buses have been sold (2022: 520,291 units). The Company has sold 3,443 units of battery-electric vehicles, 277% more than in the previous year (914 units).

The Trucks North America segment increased its unit sales by 4% to 195,014 units. The segment Mercedes-Benz sold 158,511 units (-5%), caused by a weak market development in Brazil. Trucks Asia increased its unit sales by 3% compared to the previous year to 161,171 units. Daimler Buses recorded a strong sales result of 26,168 units (+9%).

Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck Holding AG: “In 2023 we have again increased our sales despite a continuously challenging supply situation which prevented even higher sales. We are very confident of achieving our financial ambitions for 2023. Our sales of battery-electric vehicles more than tripled compared to the previous year. We have expanded our product portfolio of battery electric vehicles for our customers in 2023 to ten different models. This is the foundation for future growth and underlines our aspiration to lead the transportation of the future.”

For the individual segments as well as the Daimler Truck Group as a whole, the unit sales are as follows:

Unit Sales 2023 2022 Change Trucks North America 195,014 186,779 +4% Mercedes-Benz 158,511 166,369 -5% Trucks Asia 161,171 155,967 +3% Daimler Buses 26,168 24,041 +9% Daimler Truck Group* 526,053 520,291 +1% thereof battery-electric vehicles 3,443 914 +277%

*Including eliminations due to transactions between segments.

At its virtual Annual Results Conference on March 1st, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the 2023 financial year at Group and segment level and present its forecast for the current financial year 2024.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck