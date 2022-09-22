Daimler Truck AG presents its Supplier Award for the first time as an independent company

Daimler Truck honors suppliers for above-average performance and cooperative partnership

As part of the International Motor Show for commercial vehicles “IAA Transportation”, Daimler Truck honored four suppliers with the Daimler Truck Supplier Award for the first time as an independent, listed company. Outstanding achievements in the categories Innovation, Sustainability, Partnership and Quality were awarded in Hanover. Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck, and Marcus Schoenenberg, Head of Global Procurement Daimler Truck, presented the awards in front of more than 300 international guests, including strategic partners and key suppliers.

Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck: “At Daimler Truck one of our mottos is, ‘We progress together.’ We are deeply convinced we can only progress together with our global team, with our customers – and with key partners like our suppliers. I am therefore very grateful for their exceptional support and partnership in these extraordinary, supply-driven times!”

Marcus Schoenenberg, Head of Global Procurement Daimler Truck, underlines the thanks to the suppliers present: “As biggest trucks and buses manufacturer with global reach, we provide reliable and safe transportation worldwide. Our suppliers are an important part of our production network – together we are writing history on the way to zero emission transportation. Thank you for your commitment and supporting our strategy!”

The winners of the Daimler Truck Supplier Awards 2022

Category Innovation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) was awarded for the development and production of state-of-the-art high-voltage battery systems with a range of up to 500 kilometers, extremely long service life and fast-charging capability. The battery systems will be used in the new eActros LongHaul from 2024.

Category Sustainability

Turbo Energy, Ltd. receives the award for a particularly comprehensive and holistic approach to sustainability and Co2 reduction in the production of Euro III, IV and V turbochargers.

Category Partnership

Friedrich Boysen GmbH was honored for its outstanding cooperation in the development of the new heavy-duty EU6 exhaust aftertreatment box. Daimler Truck is thus further expanding its competitiveness in low-emission trucks worldwide.

Category Quality

Axalta Coating Systems, Llc. was honored for its many years of cooperation and reliable supply of topcoats for the North American market. The company convinces with coatings of the highest quality and a customized manufacturing concept for resource conservation.

