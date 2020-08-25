Daimler: StarRides launches in third city, offering premium ride-hailing service in Chengdu

Following the successful launches in Hangzhou nine month ago and Guangzhou last month, the premium ride-hailing provider StarRides, a joint venture of Daimler Mobility AG and Geely Technology Group, a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), officially launches its service in the third metropolis, the city of Chengdu.

Since its start in December 2019, StarRides has achieved growth in both registered users as well as daily active users with numbers increasing by an average of 80 percent on a monthly basis. The vast majority of users are business travelers heading to and from the airport or railway stations. It allows StarRides’ drivers a high satisfaction rate, showcasing the quality of service and StarRides commitment to servicing the premium segment in China. For the launch in Chengdu 100 vehicles will be offered, it is intented to increase this number to 200 by the end of this year.

Stephan Unger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Mobility for Finance, Controlling, Risk Management and Daimler Mobility Solutions states: “Premium ride-hailing is a key element in our mobility ecosystem, which ranges from multi-year financing contracts to flexible leasing, car rental and subscription models as well as on-demand mobility. The strong growth rate in Hangzhou and Guangzhou shows that StarRides is a perfect offering for customers looking for a true premium ride-hailing experience. With the launch of StarRides in Chengdu, we are confident that the success story will continue into south western China.”

Geely Technology Group President, Liu Jinliang said “As the first strategic partnership between Geely and Daimler, StarRides epitomizes the win-win opportunities and quality services that can arise when we work together. The level of services provided by StarRides has set an example for all in our industry and reflects Geely’s continued transformation as a global mobility technology group.”

SOURCE: Daimler