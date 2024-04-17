Daimler India Commercial Vehicles announcing battery-electric truck eCanter for India

Forays into battery-electric market with the all-electric Next Generation eCanter

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (”DICV“), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG (“Daimler Truck”) today announced the market launch of the all-electric light-duty truck Next Generation eCanter in the Indian market. This marks the DICV’s foray into the Indian battery electric commercial vehicle market and the company’s push into the light-duty truck segment in India. The light-duty electric truck will be launched in the market within the upcoming six to twelve months. The market launch marks DICVs first step towards the larger vision of decarbonization their product portfolio in the long term.

Daimler Truck is committed to the Paris Climate Protection Agreement. Daimler Truck wants to make CO 2 -neutral transport a success and thus contribute to combat climate change. With the clear vision to decarbonize the transportation industry and reduce resource consumption, Daimler Truck is striving for its new trucks and buses to be CO 2 -neutral in Europe, Japan and USA by 2039 and globally by 2050. DICV is working on the readiness of a CO 2 -neutral product portfolio in line with Daimler Truck’s global decarbonization vision and the overall target for India as soon as possible following the above mentioned core markets.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles: “All our efforts are being put into achieving robust readiness for our future products that will feature CO 2 e-neutral propulsion technologies in the long term. The launch of the all-electric eCanter in India, within the next 6 to 12 months, is the first step in our long-term strategy to decarbonize our product portfolio. However, the reality is that diesel internal combustion engine (ICE) and CO 2 -neutral propulsion technologies will continue to co-exist in the Indian market for the foreseeable future. Therefore, our initial focus with the eCanter is to achieve product and service excellence, along with customer acceptance. Over the next two decades we will have a firm footing with decarbonized transportation solutions and will be making progress towards becoming a leader in sustainable transportation in India.”

SOURCE: Daimler Truck