Daimler delivers its first electric Freightliner eCascadia to US customers

Daimler Trucks is further expanding its field tests for medium and heavy-duty e-trucks in North America: This week, American customers Penske Truck Leasing and NFI Industries have acquired the first heavy-duty Freightliner eCascadia trucks (class 8) with a range of up to 250 miles (400 km). Since the end of 2018, both carriers have been field-testing the medium-duty, fully electric Freightliner eM2. Penske will be operating the Freightliner eCascadia in regional traffic in Southern California, while NFI will employ the eCascadia in drayage operations at both the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The two eCascadia are the first heavy-duty trucks in Freightliner’s innovation fleet with a total of 30 electric vehicles. The market launch for both the Freightliner eCascadia and the eM2 truck is currently planned for 2021.

Global e-strategy developed by the E-Mobility Group

Since 2018, the E-Mobility Group bundles Daimler Trucks & Buses’ global know-how in the field of e-mobility and defines the strategy for electric components and products across brands and segments. As is the case with the global platform strategy for conventional vehicles, the E-Mobility Group develops an integrated electric architecture, maximizing the use of synergies and optimizing the application of investments.

At the same time, the E-Mobility Group offers comprehensive consulting for customers and works on an entire E-eco system, supporting e-mobility to become economically more feasible also in terms of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).

The E-Mobility Group is set up globally with employees working in various locations throughout the company’s worldwide development network, i.e. in Portland (U.S.), Stuttgart (Germany) and Kawasaki (Japan).

SOURCE: Daimler