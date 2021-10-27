Daimler Buses is expanding its portfolio of services in the field of 3D printing

Daimler Buses is offering a new product and service portfolio in the field of additive manufacturing

The Center of Competence 3D-Printing at Daimler Buses is expanding its portfolio and is now also offering additive manufacturing services to customers of other industries. In addition to various consulting services, the new service portfolio also includes data preparation, digital warehousing and, of course, individual component production if required. An overview of the bookable services can be found on the “Additive Manufacturing Solutions” website at additive-manufacturing-solutions.evobus.com .

“We at Daimler Buses have been working intensively on additive manufacturing since 2016. We have had many positive experiences with the 3D printing technology and we have built up a lot of knowledge – we would like to pass that on. We will advise customers of other industries with our own consulting unit and support them with digitizing their parts procurement,” says Bernd Mack, Head of Customer Services & Parts at Daimler Buses.

Fast and flexible in the event of missing parts

At the latest when certain components are missing in production or when spare parts are required, quick solutions are needed to remain able to deliver. Regardless of whether it’s a case of short-term one-time requirement, whether delivery times are to be reduced, or whether specific suppliers are being lost: additive manufacturing offers a wide range of possible solutions. 3D printing services from Daimler Buses are not only able to solve urgent demand issues; they also provide cost reductions for warehousing, tool procurement and scrapping.

The Center of Competence 3D-Printing becomes a consulting unit

The Center of Competence 3D-Printing provides holistic solutions for all elements of the 3D printing value chain. Companies can, for example, commission a potential parts analysis tailored to their parts portfolio as part of a part screening. The range of services extends to support with digital warehousing issues. In addition, webinars and workshops are also offered as part of “Quick Start” concepts that provide a quick introduction to additive manufacturing. These can be taken up in modules with training courses that build on one another, but can also be booked individually on a wide range of topics. All modules can be individually tailored to the needs of the customer and are also suitable for companies that have had little or no previous contact with additive manufacturing. With this service portfolio, the “Additive Manufacturing Solutions” consulting unit offers suitable solutions for all problems and challenges related to additive manufacturing.

3D printing at Daimler Buses

In the field of innovative 3D printing technology, Daimler Buses benefits from over 25 years of experience in 3D printing prototype construction. Today, 3D printing is used at Daimler Buses especially in the after-sales area, in order to react fast and flexibly to urgent customer requirements, for example when customers order rarely required parts or have special requests. Just under 40,000 bus spare parts are already 3D printable today. Some of these are already available only as 3D printed spare parts after having undergone the relevant digitization steps, approval processes and numerous product tests and are stored in the “digital warehouse” together with the necessary printing information. Customers can acquire 3D printing licenses both online and via their service partner, to have the corresponding parts produced in a certified 3D printing centre.

SOURCE: Daimler